Discover the best oil for cooking, frying or seasoning

There are oils that benefit if consumed cold and others that can be taken to the fire

By Saulo Gonçalves, nutritionist (CRN4-20100239)

There are numerous types of oil on the market shelf and this variety can be confusing. After all, what is the best option to sauté during a recipe, grill a meat or season a salad?

In addition to the technological details of the smoke point or melting point, first of all I would like to warn you about refined oils.

Avoid these types of oils as much as you can, as deodorizing and refining processing removes some fatty and phenolic acids. In other words: canola, corn, sunflower and soybean oils, as well as margarine, must be out of the diet.

These oils are sources of omega-6, and their excess can stimulate NFK-beta, responsible for inflammation in our body, increasing LDL cholesterol, as well as the risk of cardiovascular disease and diabetes.

Next, see the most suitable types of oils and the most recommended way to use them.

Coconut oil: use to make preparations at high temperature or to consume cold, over preparations. Everyone can use it, except for people who have problems with gas, as it can be difficult to digest.

Olive oil: it is the most suitable in all preparations, it has cooking up to 200 degrees. Use for roasts, stews, or cold on food. That’s what I advise most. In preparations, use traditional olive oil and to finish the dishes use the extra virgin.

Avocado oil: this can be used at high temperatures. The use of a spoon before lunch even helps with weight loss.

Linseed oil: it is the anticancer darling, for its anti-tumor effect. I recommend to finish the preparations, use cold to season salads.

Butter or margarine?

Another very questioned factor is the use of butter and margarine. Between the saturated fat of butter and the trans fat of margarine, what is the healthiest option for everyday life? .

The Brazilian population’s food guide points out the positive fact that butter is a product extracted from milk (a food in natura). This means that it is less industrialized than margarine, which is an ultra-processed food.

With that, I can say that we should opt for butter and avoid using margarine as much as possible. A healthier option would be ghee butter.

For vegetarians and vegans, I recommend using vegetable ghee butter and even coconut butter, which does not lose anything to traditional butter in terms of flavor.