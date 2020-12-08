Do this to prevent canker sores during a pandemic

Thrush can appear due to untreated oral health. Even though the mouth is one way of entering germs into the body. Moreover, during this pandemic, some of us are susceptible to disease. For that, we need to pay attention to oral health in order to prevent various diseases, including canker sores.

Knowing the causes and symptoms of thrush

Quoting from Mayo Clinic, canker sores (aphthous ulcers) are small, superficial lesions that develop on the soft tissue around the mouth. Although not contagious, canker sores can be painful and make the sufferer feel uncomfortable, even making eating and talking difficult.

Generally, thrush is caused by bites from sharp teeth, using a toothbrush that can injure the mouth area or due to improperly fitting dentures. Therefore, you need to pay attention to these three things to prevent thrush.

You can easily tell the symptoms of canker sores by their shape. Most canker sores are round or oval in shape, and white or yellow in the center with a red border.

Canker sores usually attack under the tongue, in the cheeks, the base of the gums and the roof of the mouth. A day or two before the sores appear, you may feel a tingling or burning sensation in the mouth area.

Tips for preventing thrush that are easy to do at home

An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. Therefore, it is better if you reduce your risk of developing thrush by doing the following things:

Using a high quality toothbrush (to prevent the risk of damage to the mouth)

Eating a diet rich in vitamins A, C and E, as well as fresh fruits and vegetables (to reduce the risk of oral cancer)

Keeping your mouth clean and healthy by regularly brushing and flossing your teeth.

You can also maintain oral health and prevent mouth sores by using an antiseptic mouthwash, at least twice a day. You can try using mouthwash with essential oils such as Thymol, Methyl Salicylate, Menthol, and Eucalyptol which can reduce 99.9% of germs that cause oral problems.

How to deal with thrush quickly

In general, thrush will heal on its own within a week to two weeks. However, maybe you will feel uncomfortable when experiencing it. Therefore, you can relieve the symptoms of thrush that make you uncomfortable in the following ways:

Eating soft textured foods

Avoid spicy, salty, sour, hard and crunchy foods

Drink through a straw

Don’t drink very hot or acidic water

Clean your teeth with a soft toothbrush

Do not use toothpaste that contains lauryl sulphate

Don’t eat chewing gum

Based on the guidance from Informed HealthYou can cure thrush with a variety of thrush medications that can be applied to wounds in the form of gels, creams, pastes, or sprays. Make sure you consult a pharmacist before use. Here are drugs that are believed to relieve mouth ulcers:

Local anesthetics, for example by applying a gel or cream containing lidocaine or benzocaine

Anti-inflammatory drugs, in the form of pain relievers containing diclofenac (NSAIDs) to reduce inflammation

Antiseptic mouthwash

Corticosteroid lozenges

Thrush is generally not dangerous, but there are some symptoms of thrush that require further examination because of the risk of causing complications such as infection and oral cancer, such as:

Canker sores do not heal for more than three weeks

Thrush that appears and goes away

Canker sores are very painful and red

Thrush accompanied by high fever

If any or all of the above symptoms occur to you, immediately consult a dentist for further treatment. When visiting the dentist, don’t forget to stick to existing health protocols such as wearing a mask, maintaining a safe distance from other people and washing your hands frequently with soap. No less important, let’s take care of your oral health to take care of your health.