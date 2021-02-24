Do women trust gays more than women?

Study looked at whether women tend to trust LGBT men or other women more when it comes to relationships

An experimental study showed that women tend to trust gay men more than other women when it comes to relationships.

Prepared by researchers at the University of Lethbridge, Canada, the study published in the scientific journal Science Direct revealed from hypothetical situations such as react and show confidence with gay men and heterosexual women when they are in a loving relationship. For this, almost two thousand women were asked about the following scenarios:

Scene 1

“Imagine that you were recently invited to a party by your friend. It is the night of the party and your boyfriend / partner gets sick. However, there is a suggestion that you go to the party with one of your neighbors, a gay man OR a heterosexual woman – both 25 and single. You don’t know that person, but you decide to go to the party with her anyway. “

Scenario 2

“Imagine that you and your boyfriend / husband were recently invited to a party. It’s the night of the party and you get sick. However, your neighbor (a heterosexual woman OR gay man), offers to go to the party with your boyfriend / husband. This person is 25 years old and single. Your boyfriend / husband decides to go to the party with his neighbor while you are home sick. “

From the two scenarios, the researchers observed something interesting with the second situation.

With the hypothetical situation of having to stay home on the night of the party and letting her husband / boyfriend go with her neighbor, women partners were much more likely to trust a gay man than to trust another woman.

Throughout the experiment, women who participated in the study received content to be read that showed how heterosexual men are increasingly likely to engage in same-sex sex. The intention was to create in them a sense of potential competition with gay men.

However, researchers noted that this type of content had no significant effect on the outcome of the analysis on the hypothetical situation in the first scenario, since women did not appear to trust gay men any more or less than other women – despite competition potential or not.

On the other hand, content about men who left their wives to be with other men was given to some participants who participated in the analysis of scenario two. The idea was also to instigate gay men as a potential competitive threat.

What was seen was that even after the content on male-to-male relationships was introduced as a variable, women tend to view gay men less as a potential threat to the relationship than other heterosexual women.

