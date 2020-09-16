Do You Have Ovarian Cysts? Find Out the Symptoms Here

Ovarian cysts are one of the most common health problems in women. Usually, ovarian cysts go away on their own without you knowing. However, ovarian cysts that are already large can show several symptoms. What are the possible symptoms?

What are ovarian cysts?

Every woman has two ovaries each month which will release eggs alternately. Sometimes a cyst (a small fluid-filled sac) can develop on one of the ovaries.

Maybe you have experienced it without you knowing. Many women have cysts at least once during their life. However, it is generally painless and harmless. In fact, these ovarian cysts can go away on their own without the need for treatment.

However, what you need to watch out for is when these cysts don’t go away, they get bigger, and burst. This type of cyst can usually cause ovarian cyst symptoms and make you uncomfortable. There are two types of ovarian cysts that you need to know, namely:

Functional ovarian cyst: Cysts that develop as part of the menstrual cycle. This type of cyst is harmless and easy to go away on its own. This is the most common type of cyst.

Pathological ovarian cyst: These cysts develop due to abnormal cell growth. Usually these cysts cause symptoms and need special care to handle them. This type of cyst can be benign or malignant (cancer).

What are the symptoms of ovarian cysts?

Generally, small ovarian cysts don’t cause any symptoms and can go away on their own. However, large, ruptured, persistent ovarian cysts can cause you discomfort and cause several symptoms, such as:

Lower abdominal pain (pelvic pain), which can come and go, and can spread to the lower back and thighs.

Pelvic pain before and after menstruation.

Menstruation is irregular, it can even be painful, heavier, or lighter than usual.

Pain and discomfort in the lower abdomen during sexual intercourse (dyspareunia).

The stomach feels pressure.

Feeling bloated or swollen in the stomach.

Difficulty passing stools or pain during bowel movements.

Urinating more often because of pressure on your bladder or you have difficulty emptying your bladder.

Feel very full after eating just a little.

Nausea, vomiting, or pain in the breasts, such as those felt during pregnancy.

Ovarian cyst symptoms require emergency treatment

Sometimes ovarian cysts also require emergency attention, meaning you should see a doctor right away at this point. Go to the doctor immediately if you experience the following symptoms:

Sudden severe stomach pain.

Pain accompanied by fever and vomiting.

Dizziness, feeling weak and want to pass out.

Breath faster.

These symptoms may indicate that a cyst on your ovary has caused changes in the ovary. In the above conditions, you must immediately seek medical attention.