Don’t underestimate the disturbance of your taste buds

You can taste good food or drink that is fresh, because it has the ability to taste. If you suddenly feel that your ability to taste or taste food is reduced or even unable to taste the taste at all, you may be experiencing it taste disorder or interference with the sense of taste. What exactly is what taste disorder that and how to solve it?

Know taste disorder, disturbance of the sense of taste

As is well known, the organ that functions as the sense of taste is the tongue. Meanwhile, taste disorder is a disturbance or problem that occurs in the sense of taste or liddah, thereby reducing a person’s ability to feel taste.

Taste disturbances are divided into several groups, namely:

Hypogeusia , namely decreased ability to taste various flavors. A person who has this disorder can still taste the taste of food, but the sensitivity is reduced.

Ageusia , namely a condition in which a person cannot taste any taste of the food he eats, but this condition rarely occurs.

Disgeusia , namely taste disturbances that cause a person to feel rancid, metallic, or other strange tastes.

What causes taste disturbances?

In some cases, taste disturbances are present at birth, but in other cases the condition results from injuries, wounds, and illnesses. So what are the causes of this disorder?

Infection of the upper respiratory tract and middle ear.

Have done radiotherapy to the neck and head.

Being exposed to various types of chemicals, such as insecticides that may be in unclean food, some antibiotics, and anti-allergic drugs.

Head injury .

. Have had surgery on the ear, nose, throat, or mouth.

Oral hygiene and health are not well maintained.

A person with AIDS may also experience an impaired sense of taste.

Deficiency of nutrients such as zinc, copper and nickel

All of the aforementioned causes can result in impaired taste by causing damage to the taste buds or reducing the ability of the taste buds.

How can this taste disorder be treated?

If a person has a taste disorder, before being given treatment he must undergo a medical examination to find out what is the cause of the disorder.

If the disorder arises due to drugs given, the doctor will usually stop the drugs and replace them with other types. In addition, there are a number of things you can do to improve your lost or impaired taste, namely:

Preparing foods of varying colors, flavors and textures.

Use strong spices and seasonings in your cooking to enhance the taste of food. However, avoid using too much sugar and salt.

Are taste buds dangerous?

Maybe some people underestimate this disorder when they experience it. In fact, without them knowing it, this disorder can worsen their health condition. A person who loses the ability to taste will change his diet, eating choices, and eating habits.

For example, he tastes less salty in his food and adds salt to make it taste salty. Habits like this can cause him to experience heart disease, hypertension, stroke, brain disorders and kidney failure.