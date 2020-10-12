Drug and Therapeutic Options to Overcome Recurrent Eczema

Eczema, aka atopic dermatitis, is a non-communicable skin disease that can recur at any time. The cause of eczema is not known with certainty and there are no methods that can cure it. However, there are various types of drugs that are effective in dealing with the symptoms of eczema.

Medicines to treat eczema symptoms can be purchased over the counter or by prescription. Meanwhile, long-term treatment and medication for more severe symptoms usually can only be obtained after further examination. What treatments are available to you?

Choice of drugs to treat eczema

Eczema initially shows symptoms of dry, scaly skin, redness, and itching. Over time, the itching can get worse. Eczema sufferers often continue to scratch their skin, making the skin thicker and appear darker.

Symptoms of eczema in the early stages can usually be treated with regular use of topical drugs or moisturizers. The use of drugs helps control the symptoms of eczema as well as prevent the disease from recurring.

If the eczema is severe or there is an infection in the eczema, you will need a drug with a stronger potency. In fact, many patients also need additional treatment via injection or oral medication.

In general, here are the drug options for treating eczema.

1. Corticosteroid drugs

Doctors often prescribe corticosteroid drugs to reduce itching and inflammation of the skin due to eczema. Medicines that are available in the form of ointments, creams, tablets, and pills are generally given according to the severity of the eczema.

Eczema sufferers usually need to use corticosteroid drugs 1-2 times a day for several weeks until the symptoms reduce. If your skin doesn’t show progress, you may need a stronger corticosteroid ointment.

Your doctor may also recommend using a higher dose of corticosteroid if eczema causes severe symptoms such as irritated, red, or wet skin. These strong drugs are only available by prescription and must be used as directed.

Although effective, this drug is not intended for the long term. According to published studies Indian Dermatology Online Journal, Corticosteroid ointments can cause side effects in the form of thinning and discoloration of the skin in areas that are often applied the drug.

2. NSAID anti-inflammatory drugs

NSAID anti-inflammatory drugs can help with eczema symptoms by relieving inflammation of the problematic skin. This medication is usually available as an ointment that is applied twice daily for several weeks until symptoms improve.

Examples of NSAIDs are crisaborole, tacrolimus, and pimecrolimus. Crisaborole works by inhibiting the inflammatory process in the skin, while tacrolimus and pimecrolimus prevent the release of calcineurin which plays a role in inflammation.

If you are going to use NSAID anti-inflammatory drugs in children under two years of age, you should first consult this with your doctor. The reason is, NSAID drugs may cause side effects on sensitive children’s skin.

3. Skin moisturizer

One of the typical symptoms of eczema is dry skin. Moisturizers may not work directly on the source of the problem like medications do, but they help prevent skin from becoming dry or chapped due to eczema.

However, you should first discuss the type of moisturizer that suits your skin with your doctor. This is especially important if you are allergic to certain chemicals that have the potential to trigger contact dermatitis.

Choose a moisturizer that has a high oil content, but doesn’t contain a lot of chemicals or fragrances. Use it regularly at least twice a day so that the skin is always moisturized and protected.

4. Antibiotics and antifungals

Scratching the itchy skin can gradually make eczema become infected. If your skin is cracked, exposed, or shows signs of skin infection, your doctor may prescribe antibiotics.

Antibiotics used to treat eczema are usually in the form of creams, ointments, tablets, or capsules. Mild infections can be treated with creams or ointments, while more severe infections may require drinking antibiotics.

In some cases, fungal infections of the face can also trigger eczema. If the eczema on your face is caused by a fungus, the way to treat this disease is to use anti-fungal drugs in the form of creams or ointments.

5. Immunosuppressant drugs

The cause of eczema is not certain, but many experts believe it is related to genetic conditions and immune system function. Eczema sufferers may have an overactive immune system that makes them prone to inflammation.

If the cause of eczema is suspected due to an excessive immune system response, your doctor may prescribe immunosuppressant drugs. Immunosuppressants are drugs that work by controlling or suppressing the function of the immune system.

With this drug, your immune system will no longer overreact so that the symptoms of eczema can also decrease. As a side note, people with weak immune systems should consult their doctor before using this medicine.

6. Calcineurin inhibitors

Corticosteroids should not be used as a long-term treatment for eczema. If you still need medication, your doctor will likely provide you with alternative medicines such as calcineurin inhibitor.

Calcineurin is a chemical that is needed in the inflammatory process, including when eczema recurs. Calcineurin inhibitors works by inhibiting the release of calcineurin so that inflammation is reduced and symptoms improve.

7. Dupilumab

The American Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently approved a new eczema drug called dupilumab. Medicines made of antibodies are intended for people with severe eczema who have not responded to other treatments.

Previous studies have shown that dupilumab is relatively safe as long as it is used as recommended. However, this drug is very expensive and still needs to be studied further to see its efficacy in the long term.

Treating eczema by means of therapy

Drug use alone is sometimes not enough to treat eczema quickly. If needed, the doctor can also suggest other therapies to support healing. Here are some common therapies.

1. Phototherapy

Phototherapy is intended for people with eczema who do not get better after using topical drugs or recur even after treatment. This method is done by emitting a controlled amount of ultraviolet light on your skin.

The light source in phototherapy is ultraviolet B (UVB) light. There are also forms of phototherapy that use artificial UVA and shortwave UVB rays. This method can be accompanied by the use of drugs or therapy alone.

Although effective, phototherapy should not be used in the long term because it can cause premature aging of the skin and increase the risk of skin cancer. Make sure you have consulted with your doctor before choosing this procedure.

2. Wet bandage

Putting wet bandages with corticosteroid drugs can treat the symptoms of eczema which are classified as severe. This procedure is usually performed in a hospital by a nurse, but you can also learn about it during a consultation with a doctor.

3. Counseling and behavior therapy

Counseling, behavioral therapy, and relaxation therapy can help people with eczema who have difficulty breaking the habit of scratching. This therapy is also beneficial for eczema sufferers who feel embarrassed or frustrated with their skin condition.

Home skin care for eczema medication use

During treatment, there are various lifestyle changes you can make at home to keep your skin healthy and promote healing. Here are a few of them.

Avoid anything that triggers skin irritation, such as not wearing clothes made from wool or nylon. Routine cutting of nails to reduce the risk of skin damage from frequent scratching. Avoiding direct sun exposure, especially for problem areas of the skin. Use a special sunscreen for eczema with an SPF content when going outside. Do not shower too long and often so that the skin does not become dry and prone to irritation. Manage stress by increasing the number of fun activities to keep the mind healthy. Stress can actually make eczema symptoms worse.

Eczema symptoms are very disturbing, even as long as you undergo various ways to treat this disease. Fortunately, there are a variety of medications that can help you manage your symptoms.

If the consumption of drugs does not produce results, you can consult a dermatologist to choose another type of therapy. Make sure you understand the benefits and side effects of each therapy and treatment method you choose.