Ear wax can reveal a person’s stress level

New type of test can identify stress hormone through samples taken from the ear

An search carried out by neurologists at University College London, England, revealed a new way to identify levels of complications that involve a person’s mental health. By Ear wax, scientists measured the amount of cortisol, also called stress hormone, present in the volunteers’ organism.

The study involved the participation of 37 people of different genders, showing satisfactory results in identifying the level of the hormone in each individual. In addition to the wax, the analyzes included comparing the results of blood tests and hair samples, assessing the presence of cortisol in these particles as well.

According to the researchers, the examination performed on the ear more efficient, faster and cheaper than those traditionally made to detect the hormone. Thus, they hope that it can become an alternative to facilitate the diagnosis of different mental and emotional complications.

“After this successful pilot study, if our device withstands a closer examination in larger trials, we hope to transform the diagnosis and treatment of millions of people with depression or conditions related to cortisol, such as Addison’s disease and Cushing’s syndrome, and potentially numerous other disorders, “said one of the study’s authors, Herane-Vives.

Cortisol function

Cortisol plays a role in the metabolism of proteins, lipids and carbohydrates. It affects blood glucose levels, helps maintain blood pressure and helps regulate the immune system.

The level of cortisol in the blood changes throughout the day. Typically, rates increase when ACTH is low and fall when ACTH is high. Conditions that affect the pituitary or adrenal glands can increase or decrease the amount of ACTH and cortisol that the glands produce, interfering with their regulation.

Hormonal issues