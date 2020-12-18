Easy recipe of homemade granola to make at home

Learn this simple granola recipe that takes ingredients easy to find
Granola is basically composed of carbohydrates, one of the main energy sources of food. It is also known for being a low glycemic index carbohydrate (especially when prepared without refined sugar), in addition to being a source of fibers – allied to the proper functioning of the intestine and promoting a feeling of satiety.
For those who prefer healthier options for granola, avoiding industrialized products, we bring a homemade preparation option that is very easy to make. See the recipe taught by nutritionist Juliana Domingues below:
How to prepare homemade granola
Ingredients
Preparation mode
In a large bowl, add all the ingredients and mix well. Spread the mixture in a pan and level the dough to spread it out. Place in the preheated oven at the lowest temperature and bake for 25 minutes or until golden brown. Remove the granola from the pan and, after cooling, store in a glass jar without contact with air.