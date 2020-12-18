Easy recipe of homemade granola to make at home

Learn this simple granola recipe that takes ingredients easy to find

Granola is basically composed of carbohydrates, one of the main energy sources of food. It is also known for being a low glycemic index carbohydrate (especially when prepared without refined sugar), in addition to being a source of fibers – allied to the proper functioning of the intestine and promoting a feeling of satiety.

For those who prefer healthier options for granola, avoiding industrialized products, we bring a homemade preparation option that is very easy to make. See the recipe taught by nutritionist Juliana Domingues below:

How to prepare homemade granola

Ingredients

1 cup of thick flakes oat tea

1 cup of sunflower seed tea

1 cup of pumpkin seed tea

1/2 cup chopped dried fruit tea

1/2 cup chopped chestnuts

1/2 cup of coconut oil or olive oil

1/3 cup of honey or brown sugar tea.

Preparation mode

In a large bowl, add all the ingredients and mix well. Spread the mixture in a pan and level the dough to spread it out. Place in the preheated oven at the lowest temperature and bake for 25 minutes or until golden brown. Remove the granola from the pan and, after cooling, store in a glass jar without contact with air.

