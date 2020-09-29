Home Health Health Easy Ways to Measure Heart and Lung Fitness, No Need to Go...
Health

Easy Ways to Measure Heart and Lung Fitness, No Need to Go to the Hospital

By kenyan

So that you can move smoothly and your body remains healthy, your two vital organs, the heart and lungs, must work properly. Well, it turns out that there is an easy way to find out if your heart and lungs are fit and healthy enough so that their function is maintained. You don’t need to go to the hospital, you can do it yourself, really.

What is heart and lung fitness?

A person’s body fitness can be measured from various things. For example, from the level of muscle fitness, heart fitness, and lung fitness. The fitness of these body parts can be increased and trained by physical activity and exercise.

By exercising fitness, the strength and endurance of the heart and lungs when you are on the move will increase. You can also move smoothly and not get tired easily.

How do you measure heart and lung fitness?

If you want to measure the function of the heart and lungs in performing its performance, you can do a series of tests in the hospital, for example the Pulmonary Function Test (PFT) for the lungs and echocardiography (EKG) for the heart. However, the procedure is of course very complicated and costly.

Well, you can find out the fitness level of your heart and lungs in an easier way, simply by doing aerobic exercise. You also don’t need to bother going to the hospital to take a series of tests.

Aerobic exercise is a sport whose movements are regular for a certain duration and are done repeatedly. Examples are swimming, cycling, jogging and aerobics.

Due to its repetitive and continuous movements, it requires stable energy and a good oxygen intake. So, aerobic exercise is good for the fitness of your heart and lungs.

Through your heart rate after aerobic exercise, you can measure whether your heart and lungs are fit and healthy enough.

An easy way to measure heart and lung fitness with aerobic exercise

First, prepare the tools needed, namely stopwatch and sports equipment. Then, count your resting heart rate and while on the move.

There are two steps you need to take to measure your heart rate. Check out the steps below.

  • Measure the arteries in the neck and the arteries in the wrist. While looking stopwatch, count how many heartbeats are in the duration of 10 seconds. Then, multiply by 6 to get the one minute heart rate. For example, in ten seconds you have 17 heartbeats, multiply 6. That means that in a minute you have 102 heartbeats.
  • Exercise for at least 10 minutes. After that, count your many heart rates again in a minute. You can use the same formula that is used when you measure your resting heart rate.

Now, pay attention to the size of a normal heart rate within one minute in the following healthy adults.

25 years old : 98-146

35 years old : 98-138

45 years old : 88-131

55 years old : 83 – 123

65 years old : 78 – 116

If you rarely exercise, you can immediately see a change in your heart rate just by walking for just 10 minutes. However, for those of you who are already exercising regularly, you may have to exercise for a while before your heart rate changes to a faster one.

Why so? This indicates that your heart and lungs have successfully adapted to physical activity, so that they can be more efficient in carrying out metabolism.

The more stable your heart rate is during exercise, the better your heart and lung fitness will be. A stable heart rate is also characterized by good breathing when doing activities or playing sports.

Meanwhile, if your heart rate tends to be irregular and fast, you may easily gasp and run out of breath when actively moving.

Related news

Health

Mindful walking: know the technique of "active meditation"

kenyan -
Conscious walking helps to develop mindfulness and focus on the present, bringing several benefits to the routine When thinking about meditation, many people imagine that...
Read more
Health

Can pregnant drive?

kenyan -
Experts clarify doubts about pregnant women behind the wheel and what precautions to take Pregnancy brings with it many doubts and fears. When it...
Read more
Health

Can I take Dorflex pregnant?

kenyan -
The discomfort of low back pain in pregnancy can be relieved with an analgesic. See if dorflex can be used by pregnant women Dorflex...
Read more
Load more

Popular Stories

8 Mandatory Foods to Maintain Penis Health

Health kenyan -
The penis is a symbol of a man's masculinity. Taking care of the penis is very important, not only for the health of...
Read more

Urine test results show the presence of white blood cells (leukocytes),...

Health kenyan -
Through the various components tested in it, urine test results can be an indicator of health problems in a person's body. Likewise, when...
Read more

Urine Therapy by Drinking Urine, Is It Really Effective?

Health kenyan -
The reaction that comes to your mind when you first hear about drinking normal urine for health may be disbelief or even disgust. ...
Read more

Various Complications of Osteoporosis That Need To Be Watched For

Health kenyan -
If left without treatment, osteoporosis can cause various other health problems. The complications of osteoporosis are very diverse and not the same for...
Read more

A list of dietary restrictions for psoriasis sufferers to pay attention...

Health kenyan -
Psoriasis is a chronic skin disorder in which the body produces more skin cells uncontrollably. In order not to relapse, you should pay...
Read more

The Most Effective Drug to Get Rid of Pinworms

Health kenyan -
Worms usually do occur in children, but it is undeniable that even adults sometimes do not escape this condition. There are various types...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke