Eating an avocado a day can improve gut health

Study indicates that consuming an avocado daily helps in the maintenance of intestinal bacteria; understand

Avocado offers several health benefits, one of which is the maintenance of intestinal flora. According to a published study at the The Journal of Nutrition, those who consume avocado every day have a higher concentration of intestinal bacteria that break down fibers, produce metabolites and help in intestinal health.

The survey gathered 163 adults between 25 and 45 years old who were overweight or obese, but who had no health problems. From the daily consumption of avocado, changes in the gastrointestinal microbiota, fecal microbiota, metabolites and health markers were analyzed.

For this, the participants were divided into two groups: the “avocado group” and the control group. Both received one meal a day to replace breakfast, lunch or dinner. However, one group consumed an avocado at that meal, and the other group consumed a similar dish, but without the fruit.

Study results

Over the 12 weeks of study, participants underwent blood, urine and fecal samples. The researchers found that the “avocado group” consumed more calories than the control group. However, people in the group also had more fat excreted in the stool.

In addition, the “avocado group” had 18% more fecal acetate, 70% more stearic acid and 98% more palmitic acid than the control group. The concentrations of bile cholic and kenodeoxycholic acids – which aid in the digestion of dietary fats – were also higher among people who ate avocado.

Based on these data, the study concluded that consuming one avocado a day helps maintain intestinal health.

“Just as we think about heart-healthy meals, we also need to think about healthy intestine meals and how to feed the microbiota,” said Hannah Holscher, senior author of the study and assistant professor of nutrition in the Department of Food Science and Human Nutrition at Washington University.

Avocado Benefits

In addition to helping intestinal health, avocado acts as a natural anti-inflammatory and anti-aging, and is rich in dietary fibers and monounsaturated fatty acids – heart-healthy fats. It also helps to reduce cholesterol and triglyceride levels in the body, being a great ally in the prevention of heart disease and even cancer.

The nutrients present in the avocado are:

Calcium

Potassium

Vitamin C

Phosphor

Manganese

Magnesium

Lipids

Iron

Copper

Zinc

Vitamin E

Vitamin A (4, 5).

These properties also help to lose weight, improve memory and performance in training, release the intestine and can prevent gas. See some avocado recipes to insert in the diet by clicking here.