Eating late at night hinders weight loss, says study

Research indicates that eating late, already close to bedtime, alters metabolism and can be harmful to health

When it comes to diet, the time of eating always raises doubts. After all, does eating late affect weight loss? According to a study published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism, yes, meal times can influence the diet as much as what is being consumed.

The research brought together 20 healthy volunteers who were divided into two groups: one group had a routine dinner at 6 pm, while the other held a late dinner at 10 pm. All had the same fixed period of sleep, from 11 pm to 7 am.

To understand what effects meal times can have on the body, researchers checked plasma glucose at night and the next morning. In addition to observing the levels of insulin, triglycerides, free fatty acids (FFAs), cortisol, oxidation of fatty acids in the diet and polysomnography at night.

Eating late: study results

Those who ate late, at 10 pm, had higher glucose, a delayed triglyceride peak, lower FFA and fatty acid oxidation. These effects, if they occur in a chronic way, can lead to obesity according to the research.

In addition, despite not affecting the phases and cycles of sleep, eating late caused an increase in cortisol, whose high production can lead to problems such as:

Hypertension

Hyperglycemia

Obesity

Fragile skin

Purple stripes on the abdomen

Loss of muscle mass and weakness

Osteoporosis

Irregular menstrual periods

Excess hair (in women)

Developmental delay and short stature (in children).

Based on the data collected between the groups, the study concluded that calorie intake at the end of the day, close to bedtime, is associated with obesity and metabolic syndrome. Therefore, the recommendation is to avoid eating late, prioritizing meals at the same times, creating a healthy and regular eating routine.

Metabolic syndrome: what it is and what are the symptoms

Metabolic syndrome is a set of diseases – such as obesity and high blood pressure – that, when associated, increase the risk of cardiovascular problems. The cause is insulin resistance, which usually happens with weight gain or type 2 diabetes.

Weight gain in this process promotes increased blood pressure and changes in triglycerides and cholesterol. The most common symptoms are:

Cholesterol problems (which increase the risk of heart attack and stroke)

Hypertension

Diabetes

Acanthosis nigricans, darkening of the skin in regions such as elbows, armpits and neck

Acrocordons, growth of the skin on the neck, leading to the appearance of lesions that resemble small darkened warts.

Avoiding eating late, adopting a healthy diet, rich in fiber, fruits, lean meats and vegetables, and performing physical activities regularly is essential to prevent the syndrome.