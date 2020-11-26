Effective Slimming With Acupuncture?

Have you done various methods, from traditional to extreme, but haven’t lost weight? Maybe it’s time for you to try the needle prick technique or what is often called acupuncture for weight loss. In fact, he said, regular acupuncture can burn one kilogram of fat every week. Really? Read on to find out.

Acupuncture at a glance

Acupuncture is an ancient traditional Chinese medical technique that is believed to promote natural health. This therapy is done by inserting a special needle into the skin to stimulate certain points on the body. The goal is to restore the balance of energy flow of Qi (Chi) in the body.

Chi is a basic concept of Chinese culture which has a philosophy as life force or vital energy in the human body. There are many symptoms that can be treated with this technique, including those for weight loss.

Benefits of acupuncture for weight loss

According to the philosophy of traditional Chinese health science, being overweight is a form of the body’s unbalanced energy flow to and from the center of the brain called the hypothalamus. If the flow of energy from-and-to the hypothalamus is disturbed, it will affect the body’s hormones. This is what causes obesity in a person, according to acupuncture

The main principle of acupuncture for weight loss is basically to support all the efforts a person makes for a diet, from controlling hunger, increasing body metabolism, improving digestive function, regulating hormones related to obesity, and other functions so that the effect will be more balanced. For example, in people who have changed their diet and exercise routine but their weight does not change.

The part of the body where the needle will be pierced depends on the area needed. In the acupuncture program for weight loss, there are 4 points that will be pierced by needles, namely the ear, the Shen Men point, the stomach point and the endocrine point. Several small sterile needles will be inserted at these points and then warmed to stimulate the body to release neurochemicals and hormones. When stabbed, the patient will feel a slight sensation of pain and soreness. But calm down, this sensation is normal. In addition, the appearance of a painful sensation is also a signal from the body that the needle is punctured at the right point.

Eits, don’t just rely on acupuncture to lose weight

Basically acupuncture is more intended as “extra effort” which serves to stimulate bodily functions to react more to your main efforts – namely diet and exercise. If this body function has been made back to normal and balanced through acupuncture, then the hormone work will be more optimal to help you lose weight.

Remember, you will generally lose weight if you eat fewer calories than the body releases for activities. As explained above, acupuncture is only one way to help control hunger in the body which in turn can control a person’s appetite to prevent excess weight gain.

In fact, this is one of the most common mistakes people make in the weight loss process. If you rely solely on acupuncture to lose weight but your diet is still messy and exercise is lazy, you won’t lose weight, even if you only rely on acupuncture to lose weight. The point is, until now there is no other promising way other than improving diet and exercise to help lose weight.