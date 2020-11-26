Home Health Health Effective Slimming With Acupuncture?
Health

Effective Slimming With Acupuncture?

By kenyan

Have you done various methods, from traditional to extreme, but haven’t lost weight? Maybe it’s time for you to try the needle prick technique or what is often called acupuncture for weight loss. In fact, he said, regular acupuncture can burn one kilogram of fat every week. Really? Read on to find out.

Acupuncture at a glance

Acupuncture is an ancient traditional Chinese medical technique that is believed to promote natural health. This therapy is done by inserting a special needle into the skin to stimulate certain points on the body. The goal is to restore the balance of energy flow of Qi (Chi) in the body.

Chi is a basic concept of Chinese culture which has a philosophy as life force or vital energy in the human body. There are many symptoms that can be treated with this technique, including those for weight loss.

Benefits of acupuncture for weight loss

According to the philosophy of traditional Chinese health science, being overweight is a form of the body’s unbalanced energy flow to and from the center of the brain called the hypothalamus. If the flow of energy from-and-to the hypothalamus is disturbed, it will affect the body’s hormones. This is what causes obesity in a person, according to acupuncture

The main principle of acupuncture for weight loss is basically to support all the efforts a person makes for a diet, from controlling hunger, increasing body metabolism, improving digestive function, regulating hormones related to obesity, and other functions so that the effect will be more balanced. For example, in people who have changed their diet and exercise routine but their weight does not change.

The part of the body where the needle will be pierced depends on the area needed. In the acupuncture program for weight loss, there are 4 points that will be pierced by needles, namely the ear, the Shen Men point, the stomach point and the endocrine point. Several small sterile needles will be inserted at these points and then warmed to stimulate the body to release neurochemicals and hormones. When stabbed, the patient will feel a slight sensation of pain and soreness. But calm down, this sensation is normal. In addition, the appearance of a painful sensation is also a signal from the body that the needle is punctured at the right point.

Eits, don’t just rely on acupuncture to lose weight

Basically acupuncture is more intended as “extra effort” which serves to stimulate bodily functions to react more to your main efforts – namely diet and exercise. If this body function has been made back to normal and balanced through acupuncture, then the hormone work will be more optimal to help you lose weight.

Remember, you will generally lose weight if you eat fewer calories than the body releases for activities. As explained above, acupuncture is only one way to help control hunger in the body which in turn can control a person’s appetite to prevent excess weight gain.

In fact, this is one of the most common mistakes people make in the weight loss process. If you rely solely on acupuncture to lose weight but your diet is still messy and exercise is lazy, you won’t lose weight, even if you only rely on acupuncture to lose weight. The point is, until now there is no other promising way other than improving diet and exercise to help lose weight.

Related news

5 Best Foods to Maintain Mental Health

Health kenyan -
The right food will not only make the body fit and avoid various diseases, but also affect mental health such as dark chocolate. ...
Read more

5 Best Foods to Maintain Mental Health

Health kenyan -
The right food will not only make the body fit and avoid various diseases, but also affect mental health such as dark chocolate. ...
Read more

How long is the right time to play video games for children?

Health kenyan -
Most children, both boys and girls, often don't know the time to play video games. If they are already engrossed in playing in...
Read more
Load more

Trending

Huko ni matusi tu, afadhalii nipige story kidogo hapo na mama...

News Alfred Kiura -
President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday 25 November 2020 revealed the reason why he quit Twitter and every other social media platform. While speaking during the...
Read more

State House mourns the death of a member of staff

News Tracy Aime -
State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena announced the death of a member of staff at State House.  The member of staff passed on on Tuesday,...
Read more

Drama as ‘dead’ man resurrects and screams while morgue attendants prepare...

News Connie Mukenyi -
It is not every day that a dead man resurrects from the dead and rejoin the land of the living. However, mortuary attendants at...
Read more

Ruto skips on BBI signature event, maintains consensus call

News Chuoyo Protus -
Deputy President William Ruto was conspicuously missing during the signature launch of the BBI. Having become somewhat of a third wheel in the new-found bromance...
Read more

Why Nairobi MCA Ann Thumbi may be ejected from Jubilee

Politics Tracy Aime -
The Jubilee party has summoned nominated Member County Assembly (MCA) Anne Thumbi over allegations of showing disrespect to the party and being disloyal. The party...
Read more

Secret meeting on Sonko’s impeachment exposed

News Connie Mukenyi -
Embattled Nairobi governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko's woes continue to deepen as details of a secret meeting on his impeachment emerged. According to reports, the meeting...
Read more

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke