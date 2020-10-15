Home Health Health Eggplant stuffed with 4 ingredients
Eggplant stuffed with 4 ingredients

Stuffed eggplant is a simple option for a healthy and delicious meal

That eggplant is a super versatile food when it comes to creating incredible and tasty dishes, we already know. But did you know that, in addition, it is also possible to prepare super practical and nutritious meals with it?

Rich in vitamins and minerals, such as calcium, iron and fiber, the recipe for stuffed eggplant it is a wild card for your table, serving as a side dish or as a main dish, both for lunch and dinner. Who shared it was the nutritionist Luana Macedo.

Ingredients

  • 1 whole eggplant
  • 1/2 grated carrot
  • 3 tablespoons of cooked chickpeas
  • 10 units of sliced ​​grape tomatoes
  • 1 small onion, chopped
  • 50 ml of water
  • Olive oil, salt and spices to taste

    • Preparation mode

    Split the eggplant in half and remove all of its pulp. Cut the pulp into cubes and set aside.

    Over medium heat and in a frying pan, sauté the chopped onion in oil and add the eggplant pulp, the grated carrot and the sliced ​​tomato. Add salt and seasoning to taste and mix all ingredients.

    Pour the water into the pan and cover, letting the ingredients cook until the eggplant is tender. For assembly, just take the two parts of the eggplant and season with a drizzle of oil and salt.

    Place the filling in each of the bands and bake at 250 ° C for about 20 minutes. You can also finish with chives and olive oil. Ready!

