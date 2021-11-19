Evans Syndrome: what it is, symptoms, causes and treatment

Evans syndrome, also known as anti-phospholipid syndrome, is a rare autoimmune condition in which the body produces antibodies that destroy the blood.

Some people with this syndrome may have only the white cells destroyed, only the red cells or just the platelets, but in general, the entire blood structure is altered, leading to anemia or other characteristic symptoms such as easy bruising or hemorrhages.

The sooner the correct diagnosis of the syndrome is made, the easier it is to control the symptoms and thus the person can have a better quality of life.

Main signs and symptoms

When red cells are damaged, lowering their blood levels, the patient develops the typical symptoms of anemia, with pallor, easy tiredness or a headache.

In cases where the platelets are destroyed, the patient is more susceptible to the formation of bruises and bleeding. When it is the white portion of the blood that is affected, the patient is more susceptible to infections, in addition to having more difficulty recovering from illnesses.

It is common for a person with Evans syndrome to also have other autoimmune diseases, such as lupus or rheumatoid arthritis, for example.

what causes the syndrome

The factor that promotes this syndrome is still unknown, and both the symptoms and the evolution of this disease are very different from one case to another, depending on the portion of the blood that is affected.

How is the treatment done

The treatment aims to stop the production of antibodies that destroy blood cells. Treatment does not cure the disease, but it helps to reduce its symptoms, such as anemia or strokes.

The use of steroids is recommended as they suppress the immune system and decrease the production of antibodies, decreasing the degree of destruction of blood cells.

Another option is the injection of immunoglobulins to destroy excess antibodies produced by the body or even chemotherapy, which stabilizes the patient. In more severe cases, removal of the spleen is another form of treatment, as is blood transfusion.