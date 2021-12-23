Fetal echocardiogram: what it is, what it is for and how it is done

Fetal echocardiography, also called fetal echocardiography, is an imaging test that is usually ordered prenatally and aims to verify the development, size and functioning of the fetal heart. In this way, it is possible to identify congenital alterations, such as alterations in the communication between the veins and arteries and alterations in the growth of one side of the heart, for example.

Fetal echocardiography is a simple test that does not require preparation, and is usually indicated from the 18th week of pregnancy onwards for all pregnant women. However, if it is a high-risk pregnancy or the woman has a family history of congenital heart disease, the test may be indicated in week 14 of pregnancy.

what is it for

The fetal echocardiography test is used to assess the shape of the baby’s heart, as well as its function. Thus, it is possible to verify if there is any change that is indicative of heart disease and that requires intervention during pregnancy or after delivery.

Thus, through this exam it is possible to identify any irregularity in blood flow that may be indicative of congenital changes, such as hypoplasia of the left heart, deviation of the atrioventricular septum and alteration in the communication between the arteries and the aorta, for example, in addition to being useful in the diagnosis of Down’s Syndrome.

When is indicated

The fetal echocardiogram must be performed along with other prenatal exams and can be performed from the 18th week of pregnancy, until the 28th week, which is the period of pregnancy in which it is already possible to hear the beats due to greater maturation of the cardiovascular system of the fetus. However, in the case of women with high-risk pregnancies, this test may be indicated at week 14 of pregnancy.

In addition to being indicated in prenatal care, this exam is indicated for pregnant women who:

They have a family history of congenital heart disease;

Had any infection that could compromise the development of the heart, such as toxoplasmosis and rubella, for example;

Have diabetes, whether pre-existing or acquired during pregnancy;

They used some medication in the first weeks of pregnancy, such as antidepressants or anticonvulsants;

They are over 35 years old, as from that age onwards the risk of fetal malformations increases.

The performance of fetal echocardiography is very important for all pregnant women, as it is able to identify cardiac changes in the baby that can be treated even during pregnancy, right after birth, avoiding more serious complications.

How is done

Fetal echocardiography is performed similarly to ultrasound, however, only the baby’s cardiac structures, such as valves, arteries and veins, are seen. A gel is applied to the pregnant woman’s belly, which is spread with a device called a transducer, which emits waves that are processed, transformed into images and analyzed by the doctor.

From the result of the examination, the doctor will be able to indicate if everything is ok in relation to the baby’s cardiovascular system or indicate any cardiac alteration, thus being able to determine whether the treatment can be done during pregnancy or if the pregnant woman should be referred to a hospital with adequate structure to perform a surgical procedure on the fetus soon after birth.

The exam does not require any preparation and usually takes around 30 minutes. It is a painless test that poses no risk to the mother or baby.

Fetal echocardiography is not recommended before the 18th week of gestation, in case of low-risk pregnancies, as the cardiovascular system visualization is not very accurate due to lack of maturation, nor at the end of pregnancy. In addition, the position, agitation and multiple pregnancy make the examination difficult.

Fetal Doppler Echocardiogram

The fetal Doppler echocardiogram, in addition to allowing the visualization of the fetal cardiac structures, also allows to hear the baby’s heartbeat, thus being able to verify if the heartbeats are normal or if there is any indication of arrhythmia, and can be treated during pregnancy. Understand what fetal Doppler is for and how it works.