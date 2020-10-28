First pregnancy ultrasound: when should it be done?

Know what to expect from this exam done in early pregnancy

Pregnancy is a period full of fears and questions since the positive in the home test. A common question among pregnant women is when the first ultrasound should be done.

We talked to subject matter experts to answer that question once and for all. Check out!

When to do the first ultrasound?

Contrary to what many people think, the first ultrasound of pregnancy should be transvaginal ultrasound.

After the pregnancy is suspected or confirmed, this first ultrasound should be done between the fourth and sixth week of gestation.

“The first ultrasound is as important as a blood test, because during this period of pregnancy it is possible to check the size of the gestational sac, which must be 20 millimeters, and the embryo, which must be 4 millimeters”, explains Luciene Kanashiro, Huntington Medicine Reproductive Radiologist.

According to her, this is a method of easy access and low cost to ensure a healthy pregnancy from the beginning.

How transvaginal ultrasound is performed

The first ultrasound of pregnancy should be the transvaginal because, at this stage, the embryo is still very small and this type of examination captures better images of the region of the woman’s reproductive organs, such as the vaginal canal, cervix, the entire extension of the uterus itself and ovaries.

This is what Gustavo Teles, a gynecologist, obstetrician and human reproduction specialist from the Huntington Group, explains.

On examination, the woman lies down in a gynecological position and the doctor inserts a tube covered with lubricating gel into the vaginal canal. The gel is used to facilitate introduction.

“The probe’s function is to emit high frequency sound waves that come into contact with the intimate organs and return to a signal pickup, allowing high-definition, real-time images to be formed and sent to a monitor”, explains the expert .

Woman lying on stretcher in gynecological and average position holding transducer for transvaginal ultrasound.

Importance of early ultrasound

According to Tatiana Barbosa Pellegrini, gynecologist, obstetrician and fetal medicine specialist, the first ultrasound to be done early in pregnancy is extremely important for the baby. With it, you can:

Know if the pregnancy is developing inside the uterus (topical pregnancy) or outside the uterus (ectopic pregnancy)

Find out the number of fetuses and gestational bags (twin or single pregnancy)

Correctly date the gestational age to follow the growth of the fetus properly and predict the date of delivery more accurately.

That is, the sooner the first ultrasound of the pregnancy is done, the higher the quality of prenatal care.

What to expect from the first ultrasound

Also according to the gynecologist and obstetrician, depending on when the first ultrasound is done, it is possible to diagnose different characteristics of the fetus.

“In the fourth week of pregnancy, it is possible to observe the gestational sac. In the following week, we check it with the yolk vesicle. Meanwhile, in the sixth week it is already possible to see a small flashing light, which is the heartbeat of the embryo”, concludes the doctor.

Ultrasound image of twin pregnancy at four weeks.

Six-week pregnancy ultrasound image.