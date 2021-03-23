Fitbit Charge 4 bracelet can now monitor the blood oxygen level

The American Fitbit launched on Monday (22) an update for Charge 4, smart bracelet launched in April last year, which brought some monitoring features present in more expensive devices, such as Apple Watch Series 6, case of oximetry and body temperature. The update is now available to all users of the product.

Oximetry is a test that measures the level of oxygen saturation or the levels of oxygen in the blood (SpO2). According to Fitbit, when using Charge 4 to sleep every night, the bracelet will measure Sp02 on the wrist every morning and will average it every 7 days on the Healh Metrics panel of the company’s application.

Apparently, Charge 4 also has sensors inside the box that are able to measure the reflection of red and infrared light from the blood through the wrist, estimating the SpO2 level according to the heartbeat. The feature is already found in other Fitbit watches, such as Versa 3, Sense and Ionic.

Speaking of Health Metrics, it is a tool from the Fitbit app that helps the user keep an eye on their well-being. The panel is paid for and offers an overview of health metrics, such as heart rate, respiratory rate and RHR variability, as well as oxygen saturation and body temperature variation.

Another feature that comes with Fitbit Charge 4 is the tracking of body temperature. The feature can find out when there are changes in temperature, and can identify a potential onset of fever.

Fitbit Charge 4 was announced in April last year with integrated GPS, autonomy of up to seven days, water resistance and support for payments (Fitbit Pay). The update is now available to all users who have the bracelet.