Get to know allergy pain medication: ibuprofen and mefenamic acid

Definition What is an allergy to ibuprofen and allergy to mefenamic acid? Ibuprofen and mefenamic acid are pain relievers from a group of drugs nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAID). Both work by reducing the formation of prostaglandins, which are chemicals that stimulate inflammation, pain, and fever. Like most medicines, ibuprofen and mefenamic acid can trigger allergic reactions in some people. If you are allergic to these two drugs, taking them can cause symptoms of a rash, facial swelling, and so on. People who are allergic to ibuprofen and mefenamic acid may also be allergic to drugs of the same class, including aspirin and naproxen sodium. Because the symptoms are similar, allergy testing is needed to identify the drug that is the trigger. Allergy testing also plays an important role in determining treatment. The reason is, this is where you can find out the severity of the allergy and how many safe doses of pain relievers you can still take. Treatment cannot cure allergies. Even so, allergy medication is very useful as an allergy first aid. They also play a big role in preventing severe allergic reactions such as anaphylaxis.

Symptoms What are the symptoms of an allergy to ibuprofen and mefenamic acid? Allergic reactions to NSAIDs include mild to severe allergic rhinitis-like symptoms. Symptoms generally appear within minutes to hours after ingestion of the drug in the form of: itchy skin and rashes (hives),

runny nose,

swelling of the lips, tongue, or face,

itchy and watery eyes, as well

cough, shortness of breath, or a loud breath (wheezing). If you have asthma, nasal polyps, chronic hives, or chronic sinusitis, allergies to pain relievers can also make these conditions worse. Treatment must also be aimed at dealing with existing allergies and diseases. When should you go to the doctor? The appearance of symptoms after taking ibuprofen or mefenamic acid does not necessarily indicate an allergy. However, if the symptoms are severe or you are not sure where the symptoms originate, you can try to consult a doctor. Symptoms of a drug allergy, including ibuprofen, can be said to be severe if they appear suddenly, do not improve after a few hours, or cause: Asthma and wheezing are getting worse.

Redness and blisters appear on the skin.

The body is in shock due to sudden changes. You also need to consult your doctor if you experience a severe allergic reaction called anaphylaxis. This anaphylaxis occurs because the immune system releases antibodies and chemicals on a large scale to fight foreign substances in the body. As a result, there is an increase in heart rate, swelling of the airways, and various other symptoms that can be life threatening. This condition is classified as an emergency and must be treated medically.

Cause What causes allergies to ibuprofen and mefenamic acid? Ibuprofen and mefenamic acid are actually useful for reducing mild to moderate pain. Both of these drugs work by relieving inflammation, a source of pain, and fever that occurs in the body. However, in allergy sufferers, the immune system mistakes them as a threat. The immune system then sends defenses in the form of antibodies, histamine, and a number of other chemicals to fight the two drugs. The defenses sent by the immune system cause allergic reactions and inflammation. As a result, symptoms appear in the form of itching, reddish rash, swelling of various parts of the body, and so on. Anyone can be allergic to NSAID drugs. However, the risk is higher in people who have chronic hives. This condition too more experienced by people with asthma, women, young adults, and people who frequently take NSAID drugs.

Diagnosis How to diagnose an allergy to ibuprofen and mefenamic acid? Diagnosing an allergy to ibuprofen and mefenamic acid is not easy. There are not many studies that discuss the two specifically. Therefore, you should go to the doctor if you experience certain symptoms after taking both drugs. The doctor will ask questions about your symptoms and your habits in taking medication. This stage is usually accompanied by a general physical examination. After that, you will undergo one or more of the following allergy tests. Skin prick test. The allergen is dripped on the skin of your arm, then pricked with a small needle. The doctor then monitors your condition to see if there is a reaction.

The allergen is dripped on the skin of your arm, then pricked with a small needle. The doctor then monitors your condition to see if there is a reaction. Blood test. Your blood sample is drawn for examination in the laboratory. This test will detect allergy-causing antibodies and their severity.

Medicine and medication How to treat an allergy to ibuprofen and mefenamic acid? Like allergy to antibiotics, paracetamol, and other drugs, allergies to NSAIDs cannot be cured. However, there are various treatment options to relieve mild symptoms and prevent recurrences as follows. 1. Stop taking allergy trigger drugs The best way to treat and prevent drug allergies is to stop taking allergy-causing drugs. This may be difficult if you need to drink both regularly, but you can consult a doctor to get a safer alternative to drugs. 2. Taking allergy medication Allergy medications such as antihistamines are very useful in relieving recurrent allergy symptoms. This drug works by reducing the release of histamine which causes an allergic reaction. You can get it in the form of over-the-counter or prescription drugs. 3. Desensitization Desensitization is a therapy to reduce the sensitivity of the immune system to an allergen. In this case, desensitization helps the allergy sufferer so that his body is no longer sensitive so that he can still consume ibuprofen and mefenamic acid. The doctor will give you allergy trigger drugs on a regular basis. The process starts at a low dose and continues to increase until the immune system tolerates the drug. It is this dose that is rated as the safe standard for you. Allergy to ibuprofen and mefenamic acid occurs as a result of the immune system’s reaction to the two drugs. If left untreated, this condition can cause a severe reaction that is dangerous for some people. Try to consult a doctor if you experience certain symptoms after taking ibuprofen or mefenamic acid. Further tests can help you determine the appropriate treatment.