Health

Get to know the differences in probiotics, prebiotics and synbiotics and their benefits for your little one

By kenyan

Although they are different, probiotics, prebiotics, and synbiotics offer goodness for the body. The trick is to work hand in hand to protect the body from things that can disturb your little one’s day. Come on, Mom, get to know the difference between probiotics, prebiotics and synbiotics and the benefits of all three for the child’s body.

Difference between probiotics, prebiotics and synbiotics

Bacteria are not always bad. There are also good bacteria or probiotics that live in the digestive tract. One example of good bacteria that is familiar to parents’ ears is the Bifidobacterium and Lactobacillus groups.

Then, where is the difference between probiotics and prebiotics? The difference is if probiotics are good bacteria, then prebiotics are “food” for these bacteria. For example, Bifidobacterium probiotics need prebiotics, such as fructooligosaccharide (FOS) and galactooligosaccharide (GOS) compounds to survive in the digestive tract.

Meanwhile, synbiotics is a term for a combination of probiotics and prebiotics that work together to benefit the body. In other words, synbiotics are a combination of probiotics and prebiotics. An example of a synbiotic is a combination of FOS: GOS with Bifidobacterium breve bacteria in formula milk.

Benefits of probiotics

After getting to know the differences between probiotics, prebiotics, and synbiotics, let’s look at the benefits of the three. Based on Cleveland ClinicAs a collection of good bacteria, probiotics are useful to protect your little one’s body by:

  • Fight bad bacteria that cause disease
  • Supports the immune system
  • Make vitamins
  • Break down and digest drugs that are consumed
  • Fight inflammation

Probiotics are natural inhabitants of the body. However, humans can also eat foods that contain probiotics, such as yogurt, tempeh, and kimchi to increase the amount of probiotics. Increasing the amount of probiotics in the body has the potential to fight a number of diseases that are common in children, such as:

  • Diarrhea
  • Constipation
  • Allergies, such as eczema
  • Lactose intolerance

Benefits of prebiotics

healthy snacks for children

As explained, the difference between prebiotics and probiotics is that prebiotics are food for the probiotic. Then, are the benefits of prebiotics only intake for good bacteria?

Quoting from Monash University, the role of prebiotics is not only food for good bacteria, but also beneficial in terms of:

  • Protect the body from infections, such as diarrhea
  • Potential to protect against colon cancer
  • Increase mineral absorption in the body
  • Maintain blood glucose levels

food sources

For the life of various types of probiotics in the digestive tract, a number of these prebiotic-rich foods can be intake for your little one:

  • Breast milk (ASI) for babies
  • Red beans, soybeans
  • Banana, peach, watermelon, rambutan
  • Mustard greens, garlic, shallots, green onions, green beans

Given that prebiotics are included in the fiber group, other differences from prebiotics and probiotics also come from the benefits of eating fiber-rich foods, such as:

  • Reducing blood pressure
  • Maintain weight
  • Reducing the risk of dangerous diseases, such as diabetes and heart disease

Benefits of synbiotics

choose milk for children

The combination of probiotics and prebiotics produces an effect known as synbiotic. Citing the study Probiotics, prebiotics and synbiotics- a review, combining good bacteria and prebiotics has the potential to be good for your little one’s body by:

  • Maintain a balance of bacteria that live in the intestine
  • Increase the number of good bacteria in the body
  • Protect liver function
  • Helps regulate the child’s immune system

Although prebiotics and probiotics have differences, the benefits of the two come together which are known as synbiotics. Utilizing probiotics, prebiotics, and synbiotics can be an option to maintain good bacteria to the health of your little one.

Apart from providing a protein-rich, prebiotic-rich diet, parents can also choose synbiotic products when choosing a child’s growing milk. Choose formula milk that has been strengthened with B.breve probiotics and FOS: GOS prebiotics so that your little one receives the benefits of synbiotics while ensuring that their nutritional needs are fulfilled.

