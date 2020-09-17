Getting to Know Montessori Educational Methods: Freeing Children to Explore

Montessori is an educational method invented by Maria Montessori about 100 years ago. This modern education pattern is considered different from other educational styles. What makes the difference? Check out the full explanation in this article.

What is the montessori education method?

Montessori is an educational method developed by Dr. Maria Montessori. She graduated from medical school in 1869 and became one of the first female doctors in Italy.

His job as a doctor brought him to meet children, since then Dr. Montessori became interested in education and developed this method as a result of his research on the intellectual development of mentally retarded children.

The characteristics of the montessori education method are the emphasis on self-direction activities in children, and clinical observation from the teacher who functions as a facilitator or companion. This method also emphasizes the importance of adapting the learning environment to the child’s level of development and the role of physical activity in absorbing academic subjects and practical skills directly.

Do not stop there, this method also uses equipment auto correction to help children learn well. The use of this equipment aims to make children understand the right or wrong questions about the actions that have been done, so that children can correct themselves. Now, this unconsciously makes the child understand better about the mistakes that were made, without the need to be informed by the educator. That is why schools with this method do not recognize them reward and punishment (reward and punishment).

How is the montessori method different from other educational methods?

Basically, the montessori education method is almost similar to the regular system, because it still involves the roles of students and teachers. However, in regular schools, all subjects are taught based on the curriculum, so that it is inevitable that children are forced to understand everything being taught. SEducate in schools that apply the montessori education method, children are taught to be independent.

With the montessori method, children will learn to do their own daily habits, such as making the bed, washing dishes after eating, buttoning their own clothes and so on. Not only that, children who learn using the montessori method will also play with various educational games.

Although it seems that they have a free and irregular method of education, the lessons taught in this method have certain educational meanings and objectives and can be chosen by children according to their preferences, according to their age.

The education system that uses this method recognizes five main learning areas, namely, practice in daily life or Exercise of Practical Life, learning through the five senses / sensorial, language /Language, the world around /Cultural, and math /Math.

Even though children are free to explore, there are still rules

The montessori learning method does indirectly help foster the desire to learn from children. The reason is, every child has a high curiosity. That is why, in this method children are allowed to explore doing what they love. This is because if children are prohibited too much, they will eventually become bored and lazy to learn.

At school, even though children are free to explore, the children remain inside prepared environment. The point is that children are in a safe, clean environment or room, which supports children to explore. However, there are clear and boundary-free rules.

With this basic concept, children are free to learn anything in an orderly manner. Children can be creative with various equipment in class regularly and take turns with their friends. Children can also talk in class as long as they don’t disturb their other friends.

Not only at school, you can also apply this method at home. So it is hoped that children will enjoy every learning process during their growth period.