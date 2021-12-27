H. pylori: what is it, symptoms, how it is caught and treatment

H. pylori, or Helicobacter pylori, is a bacterium that lodges in the stomach or intestine, where it damages the protective barrier and stimulates inflammation, which can cause symptoms such as pain and abdominal burning, in addition to increasing the risk of developing ulcers and cancer.

The presence of this bacteria can be suspected due to the appearance of some symptoms, but its diagnosis is only made through diagnostic tests, such as endoscopy with biopsy or respiratory detection of urea.

The treatment is carried out with the association of drugs such as omeprazole, clarithromycin and/or amoxicillin, prescribed by the general practitioner or gastroenterologist. It is also very important to adopt a diet that helps alleviate the symptoms of gastritis, with vegetables and white meat , and avoid excess sauces, condiments and processed foods. Here’s how to go on a diet for gastritis.

Symptoms and how to identify

It is very common that the infection with this bacteria does not cause any kind of symptoms. However, the infection by H. pylori it normally causes the destruction of the natural barrier of the inner walls of the stomach and intestine, which causes them to be affected by gastric acid, causing inflammation of the tissues in the region. When this happens, symptoms such as:

Pain or burning sensation in the stomach;

Lack of appetite;

seasickness;

Vomiting;

Bloody stools and anemia.

The diagnosis of the presence of H. pylori it is usually done with a biopsy of tissue from the stomach or duodenum taken during an endoscopy, which can be used to detect bacteria such as urease testing, culture or tissue evaluation. See how the urease test is done to detect H. pylori.

Other possible tests are the urea respiratory detection test, blood test serology or the fecal detection test. See more details on how to identify the symptoms of H. pylori.

how is transmitted

Bacterial Infection H. pylori it is very common, there are indications that it can be caught through saliva or oral contact with water and food that had contact with contaminated feces, however, its transmission has not been fully clarified.

Therefore, to prevent this infection, it is very important to be careful with hygiene, such as washing your hands before eating and after going to the bathroom, in addition to avoiding sharing cutlery and glasses with other people.

How is the treatment done

It is very common to have the bacteria H. pylori without symptoms, often found in a routine exam, however, treatment is only indicated in the presence of some situations, such as:

Peptic ulcer;

Gastritis;

Intestinal tumor, of the gastric carcinoma or lymphoma type;

Symptoms such as discomfort, burning, or stomach pain;

Family history of gastric cancer.

This is because the unnecessary use of antibiotics increases the chances of bacterial resistance and of causing side effects. Know what to eat to avoid side effects and what foods help to fight the H. pylori.

Medicines to treat H. pylori

The most commonly used regimen of remedies to cure infection with H. pylori is the association of a stomach protector, which can be Omeprazole 20mg, Ianzoprazole 30mg, Pantoprazole 40mg or Rabeprazole 20mg, with antibiotics, usually Clarithromycin 500mg, Amoxicillin 1000mg or Metronidazole 500mg, which can be used separately or combined in one tablet , like Pyloripac.

This treatment must be done over a period of 7 to 14 days, twice a day, or as per medical advice, and must be strictly followed to avoid the development of drug-resistant bacteria.

Other antibiotic options that can be used in cases of treatment-resistant infections are Bismuth Subsalicylate, Tetracycline, Tinidazole or Levofloxacin, for example.

Home Treatment Options

There are homemade alternatives that can complement the treatment with medication, as they help control stomach symptoms and control the proliferation of bacteria, however they do not replace medical treatment.

The consumption of foods rich in zinc, such as oysters, meat, wheat germ and whole grains, for example, in addition to strengthening the immune system, facilitate the healing of ulcers and reduce inflammation in the stomach.

Foods that help to eliminate the bacteria from the stomach, such as natural yogurt, because it is rich in probiotics, or thyme and ginger, because they have antibacterial properties, can also be a great way to help the treatment.

In addition, there are foods that help control acidity and reduce the discomfort caused by gastritis, such as bananas and potatoes. Check out some recipes for homemade treatments for gastritis and see how the diet should be during the treatment of gastritis and ulcers.