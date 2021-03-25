Life cycle of the hair

The extent and type of hair growth are genetically predetermined. Hair growth is not continuous but cyclic: in fact the growth phase, called anagen, is followed by a rapid involution (phase catagen), which is in turn followed by a period of quiescence (phase telogen).

The length of the hair is mainly determined by the duration of the growth phase. The impression of continuous growth or periodic falling out of hair in certain areas of the body is due to the degree of asynchronous growth existing between nearby hair follicles. Thus on the scalp, where growth is asynchronous, there is the impression of continuous hair growth, while in other areas, due to the synchrony between the different hair follicles, the hairs reach the resting phase at the same time, giving the impression of falling.

Hair growth

The factors that control hair growth are governed by the dermal papilla, the disappearance of which is a crucial factor in hair loss. Factors capable of influencing hair growth can be broadly divided into two groups: hormonal and non-hormonal.

Hormonal factors

Among the various hairs, there are many that respond to the stimulation of steroid hormones (derived from cholesterol), especially sexual ones; these are called sexual hair. They are located on the face, on the lower abdomen, on the anterior aspect of the thighs, on the chest, on the breasts, on the pubic area and on the armpits.The pilo-sebaceous unit is regulated by the maturative cyclicality of the hair follicle and its sensitivity to the action of androgens, due to the presence of specific receptors for these hormones. The pilo-sebaceous system is particularly affected by the activity of androgens in the skin because it has the enzyme 5-alpha-reductase type II , which has the ability to convert testosterone into dihydrotestosterone. In the hirsute woman, this conversion activity seems accelerated.Testosterone is the most potent androgen and, in most hirsute women, the production rate of this hormone is exaggeratedly high, both due to an increase in its ovarian production, and due to an increase in the ovarian and adrenal production of androstenedione (a precursor of testosterone, which is then converted into dihydrotestosterone by the 5-alpha-reductase of the hair follicle). androgenic steroids are the adrenal and ovary. A further, but smaller, amount of androgens is also produced at the level of the pilo-sebaceous unit.However, in most hirsutisms, the excess production of androgens is of ovarian origin. the speech changes. In fact, estrogens have a completely opposite action on the hair follicle to that of androgens, because they delay the onset and extent of hair growth. Progestogens, on the other hand, have a negligible effect on the follicle. Pregnancy, characterized by high levels of estrogen and progesterone, can increase the synchrony of hair growth, leading to periods of hair growth and other hair loss. Numerous hormonal diseases can affect the growth of sexual hair: insufficiency of the pituitary gland (reduction of hair growth), acromegaly (increase), and hyperthyroidism (increase in the growth of axillary, pubic and outer eyebrow hair) .

Non-hormonal factors

As mentioned, hair growth can also be influenced by factors independent of an individual’s hormonal levels.Among the non-hormonal factors that can affect hair growth are:

The temperature of the skin (growth is greater in summer than in winter);

The blood flow;

The possible presence of edema (swelling).

