Hairless cats, breeds, character

Hairless cats. What are the best known breeds?

With a singular appearance, fascinating and surprising to the eye, hairless cats in recent years they have had an increase in interest from breeders and owners.

The breed that most represents this category of cats is undoubtedly it Sphynx, being the best known and with the greatest quantities of specimens present. The Sphynx owes its characteristic hairless appearance to a mutation of a recessive gene indicated with hr (hairless, ie without hair). The first specimen born in Canada is in fact derived from common short-haired cats carrying the recessive character, in turn subsequently selected for the creation of the breed.

There are other breeds which have characteristics similar to the Sphynx and which are derived from its descendants or carriers of similar genes; however, not all of them are officially recognized yet due to the low number of specimens present:

the Don Sphynx or Donskoy , also called Russian naked cat , carrying a dominant allele called hp, different from the Canadian Sphynx

, also called , carrying a dominant allele called hp, different from the Canadian Sphynx the Peterbald , whose lack of hair is given by the same hp allele of the Donskoy, born in fact from the hybridization of Russian Donskoy specimens and Siamese cats.

, whose lack of hair is given by the same hp allele of the Donskoy, born in fact from the hybridization of Russian Donskoy specimens and Siamese cats. the Kohona , Hawaiian naked cat, is the only one truly naked for the total absence of hair bulbs. This feature, along with the great amount of skin wrinkles , makes it difficult to breed due to the high care it requires when feeding.

, Hawaiian naked cat, is for the total absence of hair bulbs. This feature, along with the great , makes it difficult to breed due to the high care it requires when feeding. the Child , of American origin born from the crossing of Sphynx with Munchkin dwarf cats suffering from achondroplasia (shorter limbs)

, of American origin born from the crossing of Sphynx with Munchkin dwarf cats suffering from achondroplasia the Levkoy , Ukrainian cat born of Sphynx and Scottish Fold, has le ears folded forward

, Ukrainian cat born of Sphynx and Scottish Fold, has le the Dwelf , elf cat for his ears folded back , born from the crossing of Sphynx with American Curl

, elf cat for his , born from the crossing of Sphynx with American Curl the Minskin, of very small size, given by the voluntary hybridization of Munchkin, Burmese, Sphynx and Devon Rex.

Physical characteristics of naked cats

Although the Sphynx breed and his fellows are commonly referred to naked cats, these do not really have a real total absence of hair.

The types of cloak existing can be grouped into three types:

rubber, rubber effect to the touch

peach, with a soft feel like a peach

wax, similar to the wax of a candle

There may also be further coat variants in the descendant breeds of the Sphynx, with hair that is always very short and curled with denomination brush.

In any case cats of this type give a feeling of marked warmth to the touch and depending on the season they may have fluff or tufts of fur on the muzzle, ears, extremities of the legs and genital area.

Additional typical physical characteristics are represented by very large ears, lemon eyes, pronounced cheekbones and at the level of paws pads very developed.

Hairless cats. What is the character and behavior?

The Sphynx is a very cat friendly ed friendly. He loves being in company and generally has no distrust in relating to other cats or other species, seeking contact with those around him. IS’ intelligent, lively and curious becoming an excellent pet, also suitable for children. Due to its physical characteristics its ideal environment is that domestic.

Although at first his appearance causes awe, his temperament works in his favor in being appreciated by many.

Naked cats, cleaning and how to take care of them?

Hairless cats have a particular skin with a constant production of sebum which stagnates in the skin and must be removed periodically. The sebum produced around the eyes or skin folds such as nail folds promote the accumulation of dirt.

They are therefore recommended total washes once / twice a year, interspersed with a constant cleaning with wipes or specific products for animals, especially in the parts most affected by secretions.

Also there ear cleaning it must be constant for one increased ear wax production, which must be removed regularly.

It is important to consider the fact that cats like it Sphynx they are more affected by the change in external temperature. For this reason in the winter period it may be useful to cover the animal in order to avoid a greater dispersion of heat, leaving the head and legs uncovered. In reverse in summer you have to pay attention to UV rays to which the skin is exposed. It is indeed necessary apply protective lotions especially in the lighter areas of the coat, to avoid burns and dermatological lesions.

What are the most frequent diseases of hairless cats?

The pathologies most commonly found in hairless cats are on the skin. Erythema and burns are very frequent if not adequately protected. Additionally, skin lesions can occur randomly as a result of play activities with other cats or dogs. The sensitivity of the skin is in fact greater compared to breeds with a thick coat. Finally, in the dermatological field, skin manifestations of skin tumors can be found, to be investigated at the onset by a veterinarian.

As for it Sphynx, a high percentage of specimens are affected by heart disease and in particular by HCM (Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy). Those affected can manifest cardiogenic symptoms even suddenly at any age. This disease was inherited in nature, but unlike other breeds such as Maine Coon and Ragdoll it is not associated with a specific genetic mutation. For this reason the only preventive actions to be carried out are given by periodic cardiological visits and echocardiogram and not by a specific genetic test.

Another pathology that affects the Sphynx is the hereditary myopathy, recessive neuromuscular pathology given by the COLQ gene that causes muscle weakness and fatigue, especially after exertion, stress or excitement, similar to congenital myasthenic syndrome in man.

In conclusion hairless cats need attention and preventative care specific because of their characteristic “nudity” and this must be considered when we decide to adopt one

.