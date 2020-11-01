Helps Prevent Diseases, This Is The Role of Vitamins C, D, and Calcium in the Immune System

The immune system or immune system should always be considered even if you don’t feel sick. The body’s natural defenses work 24 hours a day to protect you from various types of diseases. You can help maintain the function of the immune system with the help of vitamins and minerals.

The vitamins and minerals that will be explored more deeply this time are vitamin C and vitamin D, and calcium. How do the three functions in keeping the immune system working optimally so that you are kept away from disease?

The role of nutrition in maintaining immune system function

With age, the risk and severity of an infection may be higher depending on a person’s immunity. Several things can affect the immune system, one of which is nutrition.

The immune system or immune system can continue to work to protect the body if it is supported by adequate intake of various vitamins and minerals every day. Here are some types of nutrition that you need to pay attention to.

Calcium

Calcium is a mineral that is closely related to bone health. In addition, organic calcium together with vitamin D helps each other in maintaining density and preventing health problems in bones.

On the other hand, calcium actually plays a role in supporting the production of certain immune cells. This statement is based on research in 2016 from the New York University School of Medicine. Calcium also plays an important role in keeping the immune system in balance, increasing and decreasing the immune response at the right time.

A good immune system function will respond immediately when the body is exposed to viruses or bacteria and calcium can help in this defense process.

You may be familiar with the best sources of calcium, namely milk and its processed products. In addition, you can get calcium from foods such as soybeans and their preparations (tempeh and tofu).

Vitamin C

Vitamin C is an essential micronutrient for humans. Based on a the 2017 journal which discusses the relationship between vitamin C and immune function, vitamin C contributes to the body’s defense by supporting various cell functions from both the innate and adaptive immune systems (the immune system that develops or grows when you are sick).

This vitamin also acts as an antioxidant which plays a role in fighting free radicals that trigger disease or infection. For example, with these benefits, vitamin C can both prevent and treat disorders of the respiratory tract by increasing the function of certain immune cells.

The human body cannot produce this water-soluble type of vitamin so it is important to consume food sources containing vitamin C.

As most people already know, vitamin C is contained in citrus fruits, such as oranges. However, you can also get vitamin C by eating foods as quoted from National Institutes of Health following:

Green vegetables, for example spinach and broccoli

Peppers

Strawberry

Cabbage

Tomato

You can also help meet your daily vitamin C needs by taking vitamin supplements, such as vitamin C ester types. Vitamin C ester supplements are less painful in the stomach than other types of vitamin C supplements.

Vitamin D

Reporting from journal of 2012 which discusses the relationship between vitamin D and the immune system, the function of vitamin D was first recognized as working with calcium to support bone health. In addition, this journal states that vitamin D also plays an important role in maintaining the immune system.

It was found that deficiency of vitamin D intake is associated with autoimmune diseases. Autoimmune disease is a condition when the immune system attacks healthy body cells because it mistakenly distinguishes between healthy cells and viruses or bacteria. Examples of autoimmune diseases include:

Multiple sclerosis

Rheumatoid arthritis (rheumatism)

Diabetes mellitus

Inflammatory bowel disease (Inflammatory Bowel Disease)

Meeting the need for vitamin D can also reduce the risk of respiratory infections such as pneumonia, tuberculosis and bronchiolitis.

In other words, adequate vitamin D intake will affect normal immune system function so as not to cause diseases that actually involve the immune system itself.

Vitamin D is obtained from sun exposure and foods such as salmon, tuna and sardines. However, sometimes the vitamin D content in food alone cannot meet your daily needs. Especially if you are rarely exposed to sunlight. Therefore, supplements with this one vitamin content are often recommended.

The immune system or immune system will be able to work normally and effectively fight infection or disease when supported by adequate intake of vitamin C, vitamin D and organic calcium. These vitamins and minerals not only have a positive impact on the immune system but also maintain the health of your bones.

If food is not enough, you can always take health supplements. Don’t forget to consult with your doctor about how to meet your daily nutritional needs for a strong and optimal immune system.