How DNA Tests Work to Check Lineage

DNA testing is a procedure used to find out a person’s genetic information. With a DNA test, a person can find out the lineage and also the risk of certain diseases. DNA is deoxyribonucleic acid or deoxyribonucleic acid. DNA will form the genetic material contained in each person’s body which is inherited from both parents.

How does a DNA test work to reveal the origin of offspring?

DNA is the nucleic acid which stores all information about genetics. DNA is what determines the type of hair, skin color, and the special characteristics of humans. The method used in DNA testing is to identify fragments of the DNA itself. Or, to put it simply, DNA testing is a method for identifying, compiling, and inventorying files typical of body characters.

In the cell nucleus, DNA forms a single strand called a chromosome. Every normal human cell has 46 chromosomes consisting of 22 pairs of somatic chromosomes and 1 pair of sex chromosomes (XX or XY).

Each child will receive half of the chromosome pairs from the father and the other half from the mother, so that each individual carries traits that are inherited from both the mother and the father.

Everyone has DNA in the form of a double helix or double chain, one chain passed down from the mother and one chain from the father. This is what can reveal the origin of the offspring. This can be seen from the DNA composition of the child, then compared with the two parents. If the DNA composition of the mother and father is in the child, it means that the child is a biological child.

What parts of the body can be used for DNA testing?

Almost any part of the body can be used for DNA test samples, but the ones that are often used are blood, hair, saliva and nails. The DNA samples used can be from the cell nucleus or the mitochondria. However, the most accurate is the cell nucleus because the cell nucleus cannot change. Blood sample is the sample most often used. However, what is taken is not red blood cells but white blood cells, because red blood cells do not have a cell nucleus.

Can the fetus in the womb be tested by DNA testing?

The answer is yes, but it is fraught with risks. For fetuses in the womb, DNA testing is carried out by taking amniotic fluid or amniotic fluid through the amniocentesis procedure or by chorionic villus sampling which takes a sample of placental tissue. However, both types of testing on the fetus have a risk of making the mother miscarriage. Discuss with your doctor about these risks further if you are asked to do tests.

After obtaining the required sample, it is then sent to the laboratory to follow up on the test. It may take several weeks for the results of the DNA test. If you are advised or intend to do a DNA test, first consult a doctor or a geneticist. Talk about the benefits, risks, and what this test means to you and your family.