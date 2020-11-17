How Likely Are Premature Babies Surviving?

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), babies born before 37 weeks of gestation are called premature births. Most premature babies are born between 34-36 weeks’ gestation. Then, what are the chances of premature babies surviving if they were born at a gestational age smaller than that?

At what gestational age do premature babies have the greatest chance of survival?

The ability to gradually live premature babies born at 34-36 weeks of gestation is higher than babies born at gestational age less than 34 weeks.

However, those born under 34 weeks’ gestation and weighing less than 1,500 grams, usually have limited adaptability, lower organ maturity, and low ability to survive.

Most doctors estimate that the survival of premature babies will be better if the baby is born at least around 24 weeks of gestation. In most hospitals, 24 weeks is the cut-off point when doctors will use medical intervention to save a baby’s life.

Babies born at 24 weeks gestation generally require multiple medical interventions, including mechanical ventilation and other invasive treatments, including care in a neonatal intensive care unit or NICU.

But in the hands of experienced specialists, babies born early may have a chance of survival. Babies born at 23 weeks gestation have a life expectancy under the supervision of these specialists, but the chances are indeed smaller.

The chances of a premature baby surviving depends on the degree of prematurity

The youngest case of premature babies who were recorded to survive was at 21 weeks 6 days of gestation, so many media called it a ‘miracle’.

The survival rate of premature babies increases as the pregnancy progresses. Even an extra week in the womb can make a big difference. But in general, preterm babies born closer to 37 weeks of age do better than preterm babies born before 28 weeks.

The chances of survival for premature babies depend on the level of prematurity and birth weight of the baby. A pregnancy is term if it lasts between 37-42 weeks.

Two thirds of babies born at 24 weeks of gestation who are admitted to the NICU will generally survive. As many as 98 percent of babies born at 30 weeks of gestation will also survive.

Percentage of life expectancy of premature babies based on gestational age

Here is the life expectancy of premature babies based on gestational age.

23 weeks gestation has a life expectancy of 17%

24 weeks gestation has a life expectancy of 39%

25 weeks gestation has a life expectancy of 50%

26 weeks gestation has a life expectancy of 80%

27 weeks gestation has a life expectancy of 90%

28-31 weeks of gestation has a life expectancy of 90-95%

Gestational age 32-33 weeks has a life expectancy of 95%

A gestational age of 34+ weeks has almost as much life expectancy as a full term baby