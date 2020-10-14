How Long Can a late period of menstruation be a sign of pregnancy?

Late menstruation or late menstruation is one of the first signs of pregnancy that is usually the most reliable. However, for those of you who have never experienced this, you may be wondering, when and how long late your period can be a sign of pregnancy? Check out the reviews here.

Understand normal menstrual cycles

Menstrual cycle is the period from the start of menstruation in this month to one day before the first day of menstruation in the following month. A normal menstrual cycle averages about 28 days. However, this cycle can be arbitrary. It can be shorter or even longer, the range is around 21-35 days.

Meanwhile, the normal menstrual period itself lasts 3 to 5 days. Again, this range can vary from person to person for many reasons.

When can late menstruation be a sign of pregnancy?

It is a common thing that late menstruation is one of the characteristics of pregnancy that is usually recognized for the first time. If you are diligent in calculating your menstrual cycle every month, you will easily realize that your period is late.

Menstrual periods are usually considered late if after 5 days or so not menstruating since the date it should be. At these times you can start checking for signs of pregnancy independently (at home) using test pack. With a note, you are already having sex (especially without protection such as condoms or birth control pills) before you are late for your period.

The picture is like this, if you usually have a cycle of 28 days per month, but after the 33rd day of menstruation does not start, then you need to suspect this is a sign of pregnancy. Meanwhile, if your cycle is irregular then try to check it 5 days after your longest cycle.

For example, if it is on the 40th day. If your menstrual period doesn’t come, you can also start doing a pregnancy test to make sure that late menstruation is a sign of pregnancy or not. Especially if you are late for your period for 6 weeks or more. You should be suspicious and you should immediately consult a doctor.

Even so, menstruation can be late or not at all due to excessive stress, the diet you are doing, irregular exercise, or certain medical conditions. So being late in your period does not only indicate pregnancy.

Symptoms that need attention other than late menstruation

Late menstruation can indeed be a sign of pregnancy. However, if a person is pregnant, the body does not only provide signals through the cessation of menstruation. There is usually a range of other symptoms that indicate body changes as a result of pregnancy.

Stomach cramps

Conception can make the stomach cramp. This is indeed similar to menstrual pain that you feel during menstruation. In early pregnancy, you will usually feel this discomfort. You might just think this is a symptom of premenstrual syndrome (PMS). However, if you find that your period doesn’t come, you should be suspicious and take a pregnancy test.

Breasts feel tight and painful

As gestational age increases, the body usually produces more estrogen and progesterone. This is because these two hormones are used by the body to support the baby’s growth.

In effect, the breasts may feel firmer and bigger due to increased blood flow in them. In addition, the nipples will also feel sore and the color will look even more black.

Not feeling well

Nausea, loss of appetite, tiredness more easily, and urinating more often are usually signs of pregnancy, in addition to late menstruation. This disorderly body condition is often considered to have a cold. However, if this occurs when you are late in your period accompanied by tightening breasts and stomach cramps, see a doctor immediately.

In addition to the signs above, also pay attention to whether you have light bleeding or spotting such as brown spots. The reason is, this will appear when the fertilized egg attaches to the uterine lining. Immediately consult a doctor if you are late in your period accompanied by the characteristics above.