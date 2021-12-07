How to consume chia to lose weight (with recipes)

Chia can be used in the weight loss process because it increases the feeling of satiety, improves intestinal transit and decreases the absorption of fat in the intestine.

To obtain the desired results, it is recommended to place 1 tablespoon of chia in a glass of water, leave it for about 15 minutes and drink it about 20 minutes before lunch or dinner. To flavor this mixture, you can squeeze half a lemon and add ice cubes to this mixture for flavor, and use it as flavored water.

This practice, associated with routine physical activities and nutritious food re-education, reduces the time it takes to lose weight, in addition to reducing the chances of gaining weight again.

Because chia gets thin

Chia can help you lose weight due to the presence of nutrients that control hunger and bring benefits to the body, such as:

Fibers: regulate intestinal transit, increase the feeling of satiety and decrease the absorption of fat in the intestine;

regulate intestinal transit, increase the feeling of satiety and decrease the absorption of fat in the intestine; Proteins: make hunger slow to return and maintain lean mass;

make hunger slow to return and maintain lean mass; Omega 3: reduce blood cholesterol levels, help regulate testosterone and improve mood.

So that the slimming effect of chia can be better used, it is important to consume at least 2 liters of water a day, as water together with the seeds will increase the feeling of satiety and improve intestinal transit, which are essential factors for the slimming process.

In addition to losing weight, this seed also improves heart health, controls diabetes and strengthens the immune system. See 6 other health benefits of chia.

chia oil in capsules

In addition to the fresh seed, it is also possible to use chia oil in capsules to accelerate weight loss and help increase mood. For this, you should consume 1 to 2 capsules of the oil before lunch and dinner, as its effect is similar to that of fresh chia. Check out the benefits of chia oil and how it can be used.

However, the use of chia in capsules should only be done by children and pregnant women or women who are breastfeeding according to the advice of the doctor or nutritionist.

chia recipes

Chia is a versatile seed, which can be used both in sweet and savory recipes as the main ingredient, but also to add texture to other recipes, as it does not detract from the original flavor and increases the nutritional value of the dish.

1. Cake with chia

This recipe for whole bolus with chia helps to regulate the intestine, preventing gas and constipation, because it increases and hydrates the fecal bolus, regulating intestinal transit.

Ingredients:

340 g of locust bean chips;

115 g of margarine;

1 cup brown sugar;

1 cup of whole wheat flour;

½ cup of chia;

4 eggs;

1/4 cup cocoa powder;

2 teaspoons of vanilla extract;

½ teaspoon of yeast.

Method of preparation:

Preheat the oven to 180 ºC. Melt the carob chips in a bain-marie and reserve. In another container, beat the sugar with the margarine and add the eggs, locust beans and vanilla, mixing well. Sift the cocoa powder, flour, chia and yeast. Finally, mix the other ingredients and bake for 35 to 40 minutes.

You can also add walnuts, almonds or other nuts on top of the cake, before putting it in the oven, to add flavor and get the benefits of these foods.

2. Pancake with chia

This chia pancake recipe is an excellent way to combat constipation, due to the presence of fiber.

Ingredients:

½ cup chia seeds;

1 cup of all-purpose flour;

1 cup of whole wheat flour;

½ cup of powdered soy milk;

1 pinch of salt;

3 1/2 cups of water.

Method of preparation:

Place all ingredients in a bowl and mix well, until smooth. Roasting in a non-stick pan, already heated, it is not necessary to add oil.

3. Chia smoothie with pineapple

This vitamin can be used as a breakfast or afternoon snack. Because the omega 3 present in chia can increase mood, which is needed during the day for those in the process of weight loss.

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons of chia;

½ pineapple;

400 ml of ice water.

Method of preparation:

Mix all ingredients in a blender. Then serve it still chilled.