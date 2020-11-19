Home Health Health How to deal with severe pain due to sensitive teeth
How to deal with severe pain due to sensitive teeth

Sometimes some people do not immediately take care or medication when they experience sensitive teeth. This then causes the pain to get worse and can even interfere with daily activities. For that, let’s find out how best to deal with pain that is already severe due to sensitive teeth.

Identify the cause of your sensitive teeth

Tooth sensitivity usually occurs because tooth enamel has been eroded or exposed to the roots of the teeth. Besides, based on Mayo Clinic, several other things that can cause sensitive teeth, namely:

  • Cavity
  • There are cracks in the teeth
  • Gum disease

All of the conditions mentioned above make you feel sore when you do certain activities related to your teeth and mouth. Examples such as when cleaning teeth (brushing or flossing), eat and drink.

It’s good, when the symptoms of pain begin to appear, you should immediately take care so that it doesn’t get worse. When the severity is too high, you need to get help from a doctor for further treatment.

How to deal with pain due to sensitive teeth

the cause of sensitive teeth

Treatment for sensitive teeth can be started with daily habits or home remedies without going to the doctor first. According to American Dental Association, some of the things you can do are:

Using a special toothpaste for sensitive teeth (desentizing toothpaste)

This type of toothpaste has special ingredients that can protect teeth as well as relieve pain caused by sensitive teeth. Examples of ingredients in toothpaste that have these benefits are sodium fluoride and potassium nitrate.

If you want to get other benefits or sensations from sensitive toothpaste, choose one that contains mint. You can get protection as well as a fresh sensation after using the toothpaste.

Choose a toothbrush with soft bristles and brush slowly

To prevent the condition of your teeth from worsening, soft bristles and gentle brushing are the methods you need to do if you have sensitive teeth.

The result of brushing your teeth too hard is the occurrence of gingival recession (receding gums) and the erosion of tooth enamel. Over time, gum recession and loss of enamel can cause the dentin to open up, triggering sensitivity.

Avoid to stop consuming certain foods and drinks

If the pain due to sensitive teeth is already at a severe level, you should reduce it even if possible stop eating the following types of foods:

  • Acidic drinks such as carbonated (fizzy) drinks, citrus fruits (oranges, lemons), and coffee or tea that are high in sugar
  • Foods that easily stick to teeth, such as dried fruit
  • Alcohol, because it can cause dehydration and dry mouth

Medical action by a doctor

On the other hand, when the pain becomes unbearable and the above treatments can’t relieve your symptoms, you most likely need to get help from a dentist. The doctor may perform actions such as:

  • Application of fluoride gel or other special compounds to protect sensitive areas on teeth.
  • Filling, bonding, or inlay; is an action that is carried out based on the cause of sensitive teeth in order to repair the damage so that the sensitivity is reduced.
  • Gum graft surgery (gum graft) which is done when the gum tissue has disappeared from the root of the tooth. This will protect the root of the tooth and reduce sensitivity.
  • Root canal which is usually done when the sensitivity is severe and chronic and cannot be treated with other methods.

To prevent sensitive teeth from taking serious medical measures, you need to take precautionary steps, namely by keeping your teeth and mouth clean every day.

Clean your teeth at least twice a day, especially before bed. It is also advisable to do flossing or braces. By regularly and diligently maintaining cleanliness, the risk of health problems in the mouth and teeth, including sensitive teeth, can be reduced.

