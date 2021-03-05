How to face 2021 with less stress

Affected by the Covid-19 epidemic, 2021 must be tackled by keeping anxiety and stress at bay. Once the problem has been identified, namely that the state of anxiety is caused by the emergency situation that one is once again facing, it is essential to accept the fact that one can be tired, exhausted and unmotivated. It is a normal response of the organism and the mind, which as self-defense settle into one chronic state of stress. The loss of one’s own sense of security, of a job, of habits and, in the most delicate cases, of physical and mental integrity or perhaps of a loved one, will have notable consequences in this new year.

Before this chronic condition causes anxiety-related disorders, also leading to a lowering of immunitary defense, better accept the situation and study an escape strategy, at home, aiming for relaxation. We need a new everyday life, made up of activities, hobbies, health care. Drawing up a weekly activity plan to do around the house can help. Also cultivate the passions of the past such as gardening, cooking, DIY, painting, creative writing, it’s good. The work, done within the four walls of the home, must not become the preponderant part of life in times of lockdown, otherwise the pandemic stress syndrome would only get worse due to the load to be borne.

The World Health Organization has estimated that up to 6 out of 10 people in Europe (about 60% of Europeans) may experience the so-called “pandemic fatigue”, that is, a feeling of pandemic stress, a real behavioral syndrome caused by emergency, which manifests itself with strong emotional stress, fatigue is fear. But even if you feel fatigued or low on energy, you can take positive action. It is necessary to react and get up again, once the change brought about by the emergency has been accepted.

How does pandemic fatigue manifest itself?

Anxiety

Agitation

Mood swings

Anger

Sadness

Restlessness

Longing for freedom

Rejection of the imposed rules

Resignation

Liabilities to events

Denial of the problem

Being aware of the current historical period, and of all the baggage of consequences, is the first step towards accepting the problem and starting again. It is essential to know how to best use the resources in your possession. In the event of new closures, limitations and further lockdowns, it is advisable to focus energy and strength on what is still allowed to be done. On the contrary, it is useless and counterproductive for one’s own well-being to mull over what has been lost or about things and circumstances on which no change or outcome can be determined, such as the various dpcm or anti-contagion regulations. The idea is that you can always do something.

Being happy can also relieve stress.

Catching up on postponed activities or tasks and pursuing hobbies neglected due to lack of time are good ways to cope with the post-pandemic stress that will characterize, for many, this new year. You can decide to study a language, walk more, paint, devote yourself to music, grow plants, take care of the garden or the vegetable garden, paint, follow online cooking tutorials. Even entrusting one’s thoughts to a diary, in which to vent emotions and feelings, even negative ones, such as fear, sadness and disappointment, can turn out to be a small beneficial gesture both for the present and for the future, when you can reread how the complicated moment.

In this way hobbies are recovered and reinvented. To better use your days and free time, it is advisable to plan one or more activities from the day before, both alone and in the company of loved ones, without forgetting at least once a day to have a social contact, even on the phone or in videochat. Sports activity also has its weight: identify a fitness session to follow with the online tutorial, practice yoga, pilates or meditation or choose movies or TV series that allow you to unplug. Even taking short walks around the house, in nature, alone can help to free the mind from widespread negativity and stress.

Laughter yoga or Eye Yoga is also very useful to relieve stress and stimulate psychological well-being.

In some cases, electronic vibrating bracelets are also useful.

It is essential to think about psychophysical health. Post-pandemic stress causes the onset of disorders, of minor or major entity depending on the cases, such as: tachycardia, insomnia, dizziness, hypertensive crisis, loss of appetite or, conversely, weight gain, hair loss, colitis. Body care, from adequate rest to healthy eating to regular exercise, is also important. The well-being of the body is closely linked to that of the mind. Establishing fixed hours and maintaining a commitment to physical activity can help create new healthy habits, probably different from the pre-Covid-19 period.

If new programs and response efforts are not enough, it is essential to seek help from a professional, such as a psychologist, without fear or embarrassment.

It seems that among the beneficial effects on the body of sunlight there is also the contrast of stress.