How to make almond milk and enjoy its benefits

Discover the benefits of vegetable milk, which is an alternative to cow’s milk

Almond milk, as the name says, is a mixture prepared with oilseed and water, and serves as an alternative for those who do not consume animal milk or have lactose intolerance.

The vegetable drink is sweet and creamy, and can be consumed alone or in the preparation of vitamins, ice cream, yogurt, cakes and other recipes.

Check out the benefits and how to prepare:

Benefits of almond milk

Almond milk is a great source of calcium, vitamin E, potassium, magnesium, zinc, phosphorus, fiber and B vitamins.

In addition, it is great for those who need good fats in their diet, which promote more satiety and regulate the body’s metabolism.

According to nutritionist Laura Filmari, the main benefits of almond milk are:

Low amount of carbohydrates

Calcium source

Good for skin health

Source of good fats.

Low amount of carbohydrates: great option for people who need to keep blood sugar levels low and for people who want to.

Calcium source: almond is a calcium-rich oil, so milk helps to maintain bone health and reduce the risk of osteoporosis.

Good for skin health: as a source of vitamin E, it is rich in antioxidants that help keep skin and nails healthy and strong.

Good fat source: because it is rich in good fats, almond milk helps to increase good cholesterol and, consequently, reduce bad cholesterol.

Risks of consuming almond milk

Even full of health benefits, if consumed in excess, almond milk can lead to weight gain. Other symptoms of overeating are flatulence, diarrhea, headache and even dizziness.

In addition, children under two years of age and people who are allergic to almonds should avoid the oilseed and all its derivatives.

How to make almond milk at home

Cabbage

Check out the cabbage technique taught by nutritionist Laura Filmari, which must be performed before preparing almond milk to eliminate antinutrient substances:

1. Put the almonds in a container and cover them with water

2. Soak for approximately six hours

3. Discard the water from the sauce and wash the almonds under running water.

Preparation mode

Nutritionist Juliana Vieira taught how to prepare homemade almond milk, which should be stored in a glass container for up to five days in the refrigerator. Learn the recipe:

1. In a blender, add a cup of almond tea and four cups of filtered water

2. Beat for about two minutes, until all the almonds are completely crushed

3. With the aid of a sieve, strain all the milk. The remaining solid part can also be used in recipes.

