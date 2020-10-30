How to treat mild symptoms of COVID-19 at home

Find out how to monitor mild illnesses outside the hospital and when it is recommended to go back to the doctor

Although the new coronavirus has the potential to cause severe conditions that require hospitalization, most infected people have milder symptoms. In these cases, in which the individual does not need to stay in the hospital, some care can assist in monitoring COVID-19 at home.

These recommendations need to be followed based on the guidance of a doctor, especially if the person has sought a health service, as evidenced by infectious disease specialist Dania Abdel Rahman, from Albert Sabin Hospital.

In this sense, it is worth knowing that, months after the beginning of the pandemic, the guidelines of the Ministry of Health were changed and started to recommend that anyone suspected of having a coronavirus infection seeks immediate help.

For the individual to be sent home after treatment, he must not present any symptoms that threaten his life at that time. Thus, in a nutshell, it is necessary that the patient does not have shortness of breath, present a low fever or just have loss of smell and taste.

COVID-19 lightweight frames: what to do

It is essential that the patient observe the condition and be alert to the appearance of symptoms such as tiredness and shortness of breath. If these signs appear, it is also necessary to be aware of possible worsening, especially after physical efforts, such as taking a shower, going to the bathroom and getting up. In such cases, it is indicated that he returns to the doctor.

In addition to observation, hydration is essential for anyone, with or without infection. However, especially during an active condition such as COVID-19, patients are advised to drink plenty of water, as this avoids symptoms such as dizziness and headache.

Regarding physical activities, the recommendations need to be individualized. People who are able to exercise are usually asymptomatic or have symptoms so mild that they are not bothered by the effort. “A patient with dyspnea cannot perform physical exercises. Those who have a lot of prostration and muscle tiredness need to rest,” adds Dania.

How to track symptoms at home

The symptoms can be monitored by the patient himself, if he is in good general condition. However, the worsening of dyspnea and tiredness indicates the need for professional assistance.

Observing body temperature with a thermometer is also important for monitoring the condition. In addition, the person can monitor the oxygen saturation in the cells from a device known as an oximeter. It can be used at home as long as some recommendations are followed, such as:

Do not put the device on nail polish, as this reduces the sensitivity

Leave the device for 2 to 3 minutes on your finger

Seek first aid in case of saturation below 94%

The use of antipyretics and analgesics to relieve pain and fever should only be done by the patient as instructed by a specialist – remembering that self-medication is NEVER recommended in any health condition.

Recommendations for family members

What experts say for anyone living with an infected person remains the same: the sick patient must remain in a separate room. With regard to food, it is advisable that someone take the food on a tray, walk away and only then does the infected person open the door to pick up the meal.

The patient’s utensils should be washed normally with soap and water and, preferably, cannot be used by other members of the household. If possible, it is also recommended to use a bathroom exclusively for the patient – if there is more than one bathroom in the house.

The garbage must be disposed of by the sick person himself, packing and leaving the bag outside, so that someone else can take it. However, it is important to note that non-contaminated people should handle this type of material as little as possible, following some precautions, such as the use of disposable gloves.

Finally, the use of a mask during any necessary interaction with an infected person is extremely relevant, as well as not sleeping in the same room and leaving windows open to keep the environment well ventilated.

The isolation time indicated for cases of COVID-19 treated at home is 14 days. After that period, if fever and respiratory symptoms disappear, it is possible to return to normal routine. People who have contact with patients should be alert to the appearance of any symptoms and, likewise, seek medical attention.

