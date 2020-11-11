If You Have Cleaned Up, Why Do You Need To Disinfect Your Home?

Every mother wants a clean house, so that her family’s health is maintained. However, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, it seems that extra hygiene efforts need to be made to reduce the risk of transmitting disease infections. One of them, by spraying disinfectant.

Come on, find out the reasons why we need to make extra efforts to maintain cleanliness and the benefits of disinfectant.

The benefits of using a disinfectant after cleaning the house

Previously, you may have been used to cleaning by sweeping, mopping, and wiping furniture. Adjusting the conditions in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, it seems that efforts to keep homes clean need to be complemented by spraying disinfectants to protect families from disease transmission. Why is it necessary?

From time to time, there may be family members who have to go outside for work or urgent needs. Despite having carried out health protocols while outside the home, it is still there chance the virus settles down on limbs or items brought from outside the home.

Because viruses are invisible to the eye, it is better if we continue to make preventive efforts by spraying disinfectants after cleaning the house. This extra effort was made to reduce the risk of transmission to the family cluster.

Based on the journal GMS Hygiene And Infection Control, disinfection needs to be applied especially in areas at risk. For example, on furniture or objects that are often touched at home. Do not forget to carry out safe disinfection steps based on procedures or recommendations written on the product so that disinfectants provide optimal benefits in reducing the transmission of infectious germs. With increased hygiene, families can live safely and comfortably.

Speaking of benefits, disinfectants are specially formulated with antimicrobial properties. Disinfectants have the benefit of killing germs and viruses that cause disease. Disinfectants usually contain 70% alcohol and such natural antimicrobial compounds Eucalyptus (eucalyptus oil) to kill germs and viruses that are perched on the surface of objects.

One example is Salmonella bacteria which can survive on dry surfaces for up to 24 hours. Meanwhile, World Health Organization or WHO, also stated that the COVID-19 virus can survive on surfaces such as plastic and stainless steel for 72 hours. At least, diligently cleaning the house and spraying disinfectants can reduce the risk of infection with any disease.

The right way to use disinfectants at home

You can use a disinfectant in the form of an aerosol spray which is practical and dries quickly, with alcohol content and natural compounds such as Eucalyptus (eucalyptus oil).

There are several things that need to be considered when you use a disinfectant, starting from personal protection and how to properly apply it. Watch steps house disinfection below this:

1. Wear personal protection

Before you are ready to spray, you need to use personal protection first. Wear the mask properly for your comfort, to prevent aerosol particles from entering the respiratory tract when spraying.

Wear gloves and a mask before disinfecting the house. You can use both disposable gloves (disposable) or reusable gloves (can be used repeatedly). For gloves that can be used over and over again, it’s a good idea to use them specifically for cleaning or disinfection.

2. Spray on objects that are often touched

After using personal protection, thoroughly spray disinfectant on frequently touched surfaces. Starting from door handles, telephones, light switches, tables, chairs, sofas, cupboards, toilets, sinks, computer keyboards, carpets, helmets, and others.

Don’t forget to spray it on other rooms too to prevent the development of germs. You can spray objects or other furniture that is often used.

Based on Chemical Safety Facts, disinfectants should only be used on frequently touched furniture and are not used to spray food and the human body.

3. Wait to dry

If you use an aerosol spray disinfectant, you just need to wait for it to dry so you don’t need to wipe it over the sprayed surface. This disinfectant spray is practical enough to make it easier for you to keep your house clean without spending extra energy by wiping each piece of furniture that has been sprayed again.

4. Don’t forget to wash your hands

After spraying the disinfectant, don’t forget to throw away the disposable gloves or put them in the laundry for reusable gloves.

Then wash your hands thoroughly with soap and running water for 20 seconds. Apply this every time you clean the house.

According to recommendations from Penn Medicine, You can feel the benefits of disinfecting by using it at least once a day to reduce the risk of transmitting germs. By striving for extra cleanliness of the house, the house can be safely occupied by family members.