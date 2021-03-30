Infertility or sterility: what is the difference and how to identify

Infertility is considered primary when the individual or couple has never had children, and secondary when they have already had, but are unable to become pregnant again. For some, this can happen due to some pelvic disease and can be resolved easily.

For infertile couples there are treatments such as assisted reproduction, which uses several different methods so that the couple can get pregnant. Among them, we can mention In Vitro Fertilization and Ovulation Stimulation.

How to know if I’m infertile or sterile

The couple can only be considered infertile if they do not use any contraceptive method and have sexual intercourse for 24 months, without being able to get pregnant. When this occurs, a doctor should be consulted to assess the couple’s health in order to treat possible problems, such as polycystic ovary syndrome.

When, after several exams, the doctor realizes that the couple does not have any health problems, he recommends a sperm test to assess the quality of the sperm. However, in cases where sperm are not present in the semen, it may be necessary to collect sperm directly from the testicle.

After 1 year of natural attempts to get pregnant without success, you should see your doctor for tests that assess the causes of infertility.