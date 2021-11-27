Irritable bowel syndrome: what it is, symptoms, causes and treatment

Irritable bowel syndrome is a gastrointestinal disorder in which there is inflammation of the central part of the large intestine, resulting in the appearance of some symptoms such as abdominal pain, constipation or diarrhea, nausea and the presence of mucus in the stool in some cases, which may appear. in periods and be favored by some factors such as stress, diet or use of medication, for example.

Irritable bowel syndrome has no cure, however the treatment indicated by the gastroenterologist aims to alleviate the symptoms and promote the person’s quality of life. which must be guided by the nutritionist.

Symptoms of Irritable Bowel Syndrome

The main symptoms related to irritable bowel syndrome are:

Abdominal pain;

Abdominal swelling;

Nausea and vomiting;

Increased amount of gases;

Diarrhea or constipation;

Feeling of incomplete emptying after evacuation;

Presence of mucus in the stool in some cases.

It is common for a person with irritable bowel syndrome to have periods with or without symptoms, and symptoms and intensity may vary from person to person. Thus, it is important that the person consults the gastroenterologist as soon as the first symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome appear so that the diagnosis can be made and the most appropriate treatment started, preventing new crises.

How is the diagnosis made

The diagnosis of irritable bowel syndrome must be made by the gastroenterologist by evaluating the signs and symptoms presented by the person and performing a physical examination. In addition, to confirm the diagnosis, some imaging tests are requested to identify any changes in the bowel, such as abdominal ultrasound, sigmodioscopy and colonoscopy.

Causes of Irritable Bowel Syndrome

The cause of irritable bowel syndrome is not very well understood, however, some factors can favor the appearance or aggravate symptoms, the main ones:

Use of medications;

Diet rich in fatty foods;

Stress, anxiety or depression;

Hormonal changes;

Intestinal wall hypersensitivity;

Intestinal infection by bacteria, viruses or parasites;

Intestinal inflammations.

Thus, it is important to observe when symptoms appear or when symptoms are intensified, as this way it is possible to identify the cause and initiate more targeted treatment.

how is the treatment

Treatment for irritable bowel syndrome should be done according to the indication of the gastroenterologist and aims to alleviate symptoms and prevent new crises. The doctor may recommend the use of medications that help reduce inflammation and, consequently, symptoms.

In addition, it is important that the person is accompanied by a nutritionist so that it is possible to make some adjustments in the diet, excluding from the diet some foods that may aggravate the symptoms, such as foods high in fat, caffeine, sugars and alcohol, for example. Here’s how to go on a diet for irritable bowel.