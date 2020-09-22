Is eating eggs every day bad? Understand the healthy limit

The egg has many health benefits if consumed in the ideal amount

By Saulo Gonçalves, nutritionist (CRN4-20100239)

Year after year, the egg gains a new role, in society, from villain to good guy in the food life of Brazilians. For those looking for weight loss, the egg is an excellent choice, but at the outset I warn you: no food in isolation will make you fat or lose weight, but a set of healthy choices.

In nutrition, everything is analyzed individually, respecting each individual as unique, without a magic formula.

“But I nourished, after all, is egg good or bad ?!” That is the question I constantly hear from my patients.

Egg Benefits

The egg is a protein of high biological value, and is highlighted in some studies as the most complete food in the world, nutritionally speaking. It is an excellent source of vitamin A, D, E, B12, in addition to leucine, an extremely important amino acid for muscle maintenance and building.

In general, the ingredient is good for the eyes, skin, bones and memory. These vitamins and minerals are contained in the yolk, which has no villain.

Regarding minerals, the egg has iron, zinc, phosphorus, potassium. With this, it fights anemia, gives energy to the body, helps with muscle contraction, helps with calcium absorption and even strengthens the immune system.

The amount of vitamin D found in the egg is the same as that of a tablespoon of fish oil, being responsible for helping to better absorb calcium. They are also rich in phospholipids, which promote the elimination of liver toxins, rich in vitamin B9 and folic acid, ideal for pregnant women.

The egg has long been known to be bad for your health because its yolk is rich in cholesterol, but recent studies show that the cholesterol present in natural foods has a low risk of being bad for your health.

It is the processed foods that deregulate cholesterol, such as: bacon, sausage, raw ham, sausage, stuffed cookies and other industrialized.

Care when eating eggs

By Willie B. Thomas / Getty Images

What we need to do is be careful about how we handle food. The raw egg, for example, is not recommended, as it is responsible for causing a food infection called salmonella, bringing unpleasant symptoms such as diarrhea, vomiting, nausea, and malaise.

In addition, the digestibility of raw egg protein is very low. This means that only 50% of the protein contained in it will be digested and used by our body.

For better use of the egg protein, it needs to go through the cooking process, be it stirred, cooked, poached, among other delicious ways to consume it.

How many eggs to eat a day?

Even with so many good things, we cannot overdo it.

Including eggs every day in your meals is interesting for a balanced and healthy diet. They will help with weight loss and keep your brain healthy due to the presence of vitamin choline.

However, this daily amount needs to be analyzed individually, respecting the routine and health of each individual. Although the egg is a very rich food, it also has calories and therefore needs to be analyzed individually with your nutritionist.

There is a safety margin. Studies show a consensus on the amount of eggs allowed per day. According to them, consume 3 to 4 units daily is good for health.

How to replace the egg

“But, I said, I don’t consume animal protein or I’m trying to reduce it. How can I replace eggs both in terms of nutrition and in the preparation of recipes?” This is another question that I constantly face in the office.

Yes, we have other ways to replace the egg, without losing the nutrients and flavor of the recipes. For those who have intolerance, allergies or simply do not want to consume, there are very cool alternatives, which will make your recipe as delicious, and super nutritious. For example:

Ground flaxseed: 1 tablespoon + 3 tablespoons of water = 1 egg

Seed of chia: 1 tablespoon + 1/3 cup of water = 1 egg

Protein from soy: 1 tablespoon + 3 tablespoons of water = 1 egg

Mature banana: 1/2 mashed banana = 1 egg

Agar-agar: 1 tablespoon + 1 spoon of water = 1 egg

References:

DIMARCO, DM et al. Intake of up to 3 Eggs / Day Increases HDL Cholesterol and Plasma Choline While Plasma Trimethylamine-N-oxide is Unchanged in a Healthy Population. Lipids, 2017.

YLILAURI, MP et al. Association of dietary cholesterol and egg intakes with the risk of incident dementia or Alzheimer disease: the Kuopio Ischaemic Heart Disease Risk Factor Study. American Journal of Clinical Nutrition; 105 (2): 476-484, 2017.br>

MISSIMER, A et al. Consuming Two Eggs per Day, as Compared to an Oatmeal Breakfast, Increases Plasma Ghrelin while Maintaining the LDL / HDL Ratio. Nutrients; 2017.br>

FERNANDEZ ML Effects of eggs on plasma lipoproteins in healthy populations. Food Funct; 1: 156? 160, 2010.