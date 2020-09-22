Is it okay to wash your face with bath soap?

Every day your face is exposed to dust and dirt. If not cleaned, facial skin will look dull and pimply. That is the main reason why you need to wash your face with soap to keep it clean. So, can you wash your face with soap?

Can you wash your face with soap?

To clean dirt free, you must use soap when washing your face. However, the soap used should not be careless. The soap you use must be a cleansing product that is formulated for facial skin.

Unfortunately, when your face wash runs out or you forget to take it with you when traveling, inevitably you will use soap as a substitute. Actually, can you wash your face using soap?

Bath soap is usually formulated for body skin, not face. Facial skin is more sensitive when compared to other skin parts on the whole body.

So, soap may be too harsh on your facial skin. Therefore, soap is not recommended for washing your face.

Bath soap usually contains higher surfactants. The goal is to remove sebum (oil) and dirt from the body. When used on the face, surfactants can break down the natural moisture barrier in the skin, leaving the skin dry.

In addition, washing your face with soap can also disturb the pH of facial skin. As a result, healthy microorganisms needed to maintain the skin’s immune system are also disturbed.

If soap is continuously used on the face, dry skin allows irritants to penetrate deeper into the skin’s surface and trigger inflammation.

Choosing the right soap for washing your face

Facial soap has a more acidic pH, closer to the natural pH of facial skin. The content is lighter because it is generally free of dyes and fragrances.

Not only that, facial soap is also designed for various skin types, for example dry, combination, oily, normal, and acne prone skin. That is why soap for washing your face is not the same as bath soap.

According to American Academy of Dermatology, the best face wash is free of abrasive substances, such as alcohol, which erode the skin.

For people who have combination skin (dry and oily), it is advisable to use mild facial soap to minimize the wasting of natural skin oils. Complete with the use of tretinoin cream at night and moisturizer to keep the skin healthy.

Meanwhile, for people who have oily and acne prone skin, you should choose a non-comedogenic face wash. Usually, these soaps contain salicylic acid or benzoyl peroxide. People with this skin type may need to wash their face 2 or 3 times a day.

For people with normal skin, soap should not be used to wash your face. This skin type is simply cleaned with a facial soap for normal skin. Avoid using excessive facial soap because it can cause skin problems later.

Meanwhile, for people with sensitive skin, choose a face wash that is free of fragrances, dyes, and alcohol. Use care products that are soothing to the skin, such as polyphenols from green tea, chamomile, or aloe vera.

Do you know the impact of using soap to wash your face? If you don’t want problem skin, avoid soap to clean your face and look for facial cleansers that are right for your skin type.

Photo source: Loreal Paris.