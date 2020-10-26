Home Health Health Is it true that a bigger brain means smarter?
Health

Is it true that a bigger brain means smarter?

By kenyan

He said people with bigger brains are smarter. Many also judge the size of a person’s brain from the width of his forehead. For example, if someone has a forehead that is “jenong” or wide, it is definitely said to be a smart person.

The human brain is basically different, but is it true that the size of the human brain is an indicator of a person’s intelligence? Check out the explanation below.

Is brain size related to human intelligence?

A study published in the Journal of Neuroscience and Biobehavioral Reviews states that having a large brain is not a guarantee for someone to have a high IQ. Currently, IQ is still one of the instruments used to measure a person’s ability rationally.

Researchers from Austria, the Netherlands and Germany compared IQ test results and correlated them with participants’ IQs. Brain size was measured using brain imaging methods over several studies.

The result, from 148 studies involving more than 8,000 people found a weak relationship between brain size and a person’s intelligence level.

From this collection of observed studies, it appears that brain volume plays only a minor role in IQ test performance in humans. Although there are certain things that can be observed, the relationship between brain volume and intelligence is very small.

The structure and integrity of the brain have a more important role in the biological foundation of a person’s level of intelligence. The researchers found that men tended to have larger brains than women, but overall there was no difference in intelligence levels based on gender or gender.

Researchers have different opinions

If in previous studies researchers found brain volume played only a small role in human IQ, other studies do not think so.

The reason is, scientists who have researched the relationship between the brain and intelligence have different answers, it is not uncommon for this to lead to debates that have not found a definite point.

So, the answer to statements about the effect of brain size on a person’s intelligence actually depends on which scientist we ask.

Anthropologists use the interior volume of the skull and compare it against body size to roughly estimate intelligence, a measurement known as quotients encephalization. Although the research is not yet perfect, it has shown that if a person’s brain size is large, he has a high IQ.

Michael McDaniel, an industrial and organizational psychologist at Virginia Commonwealth University, has claimed that bigger brains do make people smarter.

Many researchers, however, disagree with McDaniel’s conclusions. His research, published in 2005 in the journal Intelligence, shows that across all age groups and genders, brain volume is linked to a person’s intelligence.

Brain size can be lowered by genes

the benefits of disinfectants

In studies conducted on identical twins (having the same genes) and fraternal twins (having half the genes in common), there was a greater association in brain size with identical twins.

Researchers also found that the relationship between intelligence and the amount of gray matter in the frontal lobe – which is controlled by genetics, shows that parents pass on intelligence to their children.

So, different brain sizes may be due to genes at birth as well as environmental factors that also play a role in brain development.

Albert Einsten might be an easy example if brain size is not an indicator that makes someone smart. Einstein had a brain not much bigger than the average human brain – had a normal brain.

However, there were certain parts of the brain that played a bigger role. It can influence thinking about mathematics worldwide.

Scientists have also found that strange things can increase the size of the human brain, for example the brains of taxi drivers in London get bigger and change when they learn difficult routes.

The taxi driver who has navigated the streets for years had significant structural changes in this part of his brain. This is especially so in sections posterior hippocampus the bigger one and hippocampus the front is a little smaller.

Conclusion

One thing scientists agree on, if the size of the brain cannot be compared to a person’s intelligence. Instead, scientists looked at brain mass versus body mass to make speculations about each creature’s cognitive abilities.

Basically a person’s intelligence increases due to the habit of the brain in learning something. There are parts of the brain that play a greater role in influencing a person’s abilities, for example Einstein.

Related news

Health

Is it true that spicy foods can overcome migraine headaches?

kenyan -
Do you like spicy food? For some people who like to eat spicy foods, these foods are considered to cure some health symptoms,...
Read more
Health

Low Carb Lasagna with 5 ingredients

kenyan -
Learn how to make a healthy and tasty lasagna The low carb diet is a good ally for healthy weight loss. After all, it...
Read more
Health

Fit chocolate cake with protein cream

kenyan -
Protein dessert is a sweet, delicious and healthy alternative for those who train and diet There are those who believe that sweets and diet are...
Read more
Load more

Trending

Spain decrees state of emergency to contain coronavirus

World kenyan -
Health workers pay homage to colleague killed by coronavirus in Leganes, Spain Image: SUSANA VERA Spain's...
Read more

Bordeaux: Jimmy Briand savors his hundredth goal in Ligue 1

football kenyan -
The Girondins de Bordeaux have returned to success against Nîmes (2-0). First scorer of the evening from the penalty spot, Jimmy Briand (35)...
Read more

Ligue 1: Montpellier in the middle of a nightmare against Reims,...

football kenyan -
Continuation of the 8th day of Ligue 1 this Sunday with four meetings in the multiplex. At Mosson, the Héraultais, nine from the...
Read more

He was jealous, he wouldn’t allow me to say hi to...

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Media personality Margaret Wariko has opened up how she got into marriage at a young age and what caused her to divorce her husband. In...
Read more

Serie A: Cagliari wins spectacular match against Crotone

football kenyan -
In the Sardegna Arena in Cagliari, the formation of Eusebio Di Francesco overthrows the promoted Crotone on the occasion of the 5th day...
Read more

Serie A: Fiorentina narrowly cope with Udinese

football kenyan -
For the 5th day of Serie A, La Fiorentina hosted the Udinese team on their home ground. With only four and three points...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke