Is it true that having sensitive teeth and pain mean you can’t eat sweet things at all?

A person with sensitive teeth will experience pain every time you consume it type of food or drink certain, including sweet foods. So, do people with sensitive teeth and frequent aches need to completely avoid sweet foods and drink? Are there any exceptions or ways to relieve pain so that you can still enjoy this type of food?

The reason sweet foods trigger sensitive teeth and pain

Usually sensitive teeth are caused by the opening of the second layer of the tooth, namely the dentin. The dentin structure itself is softer than enamel (the hard, white dense layer that coats and protects the dentin part of the tooth crown) and has small, fluid-filled holes that are directly connected to the tooth nerve.

When there is a stimulation that enters the mouth (food or drink), this will be directly transmitted to the nerves that cause teeth to ache.

On patients with sensitive teeth indeed sweet foods are very influential and make teeth ache, even make it worse. Sweet foods cause a decrease in the pH in the mouth so that the conditions in the mouth become acidic.

If this situation is repeated, it will cause demineralization or reduction of minerals in the tooth layer, which in turn will continue the process cavity.

Thus, people with sensitive teeth are advised to reduce their consumption of sweet and sour foods because they can damage the enamel layer of the teeth.

Other types of food and drink that need to be avoided

In addition, quoted from American Dental Association, here are some foods that can damage your teeth:

Ice Cube . Habit chew ice cubes can damage the enamel so that the teeth become sensitive and often ache. You need to break this habit.

Coffee plus sugar . The caffeine content in coffee or tea can dry out your mouth and in the long run can stain your teeth. Especially if you add sugar, the bad impact on your teeth increases. It is advisable to drink coffee in moderation.

Starchy food . An example is the potato chip snack, which contains starch which easily sticks between your teeth and is not easily removed.

Alcoholic beverages . Alcohol can reduce the level of saliva in the mouth and this can lead to tooth decay and other oral infections such as gum disease .

Soft or fizzy drinks . Sugar is the main ingredient of this type of drink, so you need to avoid or stop drinking this type of drink.

Tips for protecting sensitive teeth and aches to stay comfortable while eating

Whenever you have a problem with your teeth, you are always encouraged to see a doctor immediately in order to receive a proper examination and appropriate treatment recommendations.

You are also advised to take steps to prevent sensitive teeth and aches so that they don’t recur frequently. Routine and discipline in maintaining dental hygiene are the main assets to prevent sensitive teeth from becoming severe.

Some of the things you can do are:

You can protect your teeth by starting to switch to special pasta which is formulated for sensitive teeth. This type of toothpaste is different from other toothpastes because it has the content to prevent stimuli that trigger or cause pain from reaching the nerve tissue in the teeth.

Drink lots of water

Follow up with the use of sensitive toothpaste by brushing your teeth at least twice a day using a soft brush. Do it slowly too.

Clean between the teeth with floss or by doing flossing .

Don’t forget to schedule regular dentist visits.

Sensitive teeth and aches are health problems that are quite common for people due to bad habits such as neglecting to keep them clean and consuming too much food that can damage teeth. Start changing your lifestyle and consider using sensitive toothpaste if your aches recur.