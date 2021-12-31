Korsakoff Syndrome: what it is, symptoms and treatment

Korsakoff syndrome, or Wernicke-Korsakoff​ syndrome, is a neurological disorder that is characterized by causing amnesia, disorientation, and eye problems.

The main cause of Korsakoff syndrome is the lack of vitamin B1, for this reason, it is a more frequent condition in people who consume alcoholic beverages excessively, since alcohol impairs the absorption of vitamin B in the body. Still, other situations like suffering a head injury, inhaling carbon monoxide or developing a viral infection can also increase your risk of having the syndrome.

Korsakoff’s syndrome is curable, however, if there is no interruption of the factor that led to the decrease in vitamin B1, as is the case with alcoholism, the condition can continue to worsen, putting life at risk. Check out the main functions of the B-complex vitamins in the body.

Main symptoms and characteristics

The main symptoms of Korsakoff syndrome are partial or complete loss of memory, paralysis of eye muscles and uncontrolled muscle movements.

Other symptoms and characteristics include:

Fast and uncontrollable eye movements;

Dual vision;

Bleeding in the eye;

Strabismus;

Slow and uncoordinated walking;

Mental confusion;

Hallucinations;

Apathy;

Difficulty communicating.

The diagnosis of the syndrome is made through the evaluation of the presented symptoms, blood tests, urinalysis, examination of the cerebrospinal fluid and magnetic resonance.

How is the treatment done

The treatment of Korsakoff’s Syndrome, in acute crises, consists of administering thiamine, or vitamin B1, at a dose of 50-100 mg, by injection into the veins, in the hospital. When this is done, the symptoms of eye muscle paralysis, mental confusion, and uncoordinated movements are usually reversed, and amnesia is prevented. It is important, in the months following the crisis, to continue taking vitamin B1 supplements orally.

In some cases, supplementation with other substances, such as magnesium and potassium, may be necessary, especially in people who consume alcohol excessively.