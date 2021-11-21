Lavitan Omega 3: what is it for and how to take it

Lavitan Omega 3 is a food supplement based on fish oil, which has good fats in its composition, such as docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) and eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA), with powerful anti-inflammatory action, which is why , is indicated to help reduce and control the levels of bad cholesterol and triglycerides in the blood.

The Lavitan Omega 3 supplement can be found in pharmacies, drugstores or nutrition stores, in the form of gelatine capsules, and its use should be part of a balanced diet and physical activity, as directed by the doctor or nutritionist, who should indicate the doses and time of treatment individually.

It is important to emphasize that Lavitan Omega 3 does not replace treatment with medicines indicated by the doctor, and should only be used as a food supplement.

what is it for

The Lavitan Omega 3 supplement is indicated to meet the nutritional needs of good fats that are important for the proper functioning of the body, and can be used to reduce bad cholesterol and reduce blood triglyceride levels. Check out other health benefits of omega 3s.

Although it has health benefits, Lavitan Omega 3 does not replace treatment with medication prescribed by the doctor and should always be used under the guidance of a doctor or nutritionist.

How to use

Lavitan Omega 3 must be taken orally and the normally recommended dose is 2 capsules of 1000 mg per day, however, the doctor or nutritionist may indicate a different dose, depending on the nutritional needs of each person, individually . Discover other Lavitan supplements.

The length of treatment with Lavitan Omega 3 should be guided by your doctor or nutritionist.

Possible side effects

The most common side effects that may occur while using Lavitan Omega 3 are loss of appetite, diarrhea, constipation, stomach pain, belching, back pain, dry mouth or taste change.

Lavitan Omega 3 can cause severe allergic reactions that require immediate medical attention, especially in people allergic to fish or shellfish. Therefore, the treatment should be interrupted and the nearest emergency room should be sought when symptoms such as difficulty breathing, a sensation of a closed throat, swelling in the mouth, tongue or face, itching or hives should be sought. Know how to identify the symptoms of a severe allergic reaction.

who should not use

Lavitan Omega 3 should not be used by people who are allergic to fish or shellfish, or to any of the other ingredients in the formula.

The use of Lavitan Omega 3 by pregnant or nursing women should only be done if recommended by the doctor.

In addition, people with illnesses or physiological changes should also not use this supplement without medical advice.