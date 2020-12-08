Maintaining the Health of the Oral Cavity to Stay Healthy at the Age of 40 Years and Over

As we get older, various organs in the body will also experience aging. The oral cavity is one of them. For example, teeth begin to turn yellow, tooth enamel begins to thin, and teeth become prone to cavities. Therefore, it is necessary to raise awareness that it is important to take steps for oral health before it’s too late. Check out the explanation below.

Decrease in oral health with age

Launch research from the Muhammadiyah University of Purwokerto, WHO classifies that those aged 40 and over are classified as elderly. Thus, it is important for those of you who have entered the age of 40 years and over to better maintain the health of the oral cavity.

Actually the teeth are very strong. However, that doesn’t mean it can’t be damaged. According to health.harvard.edu, daily activities during life such as chewing, biting, or grinding teeth can erode the outer layer of enamel.

In addition, oral and dental health is also influenced by foods and beverages with high acid content. For example, fruits (oranges, lemons) to soft drinks.

Then if you find yellowing teeth, this is also mostly a result of adverse food or habits. Coffee, tea, and cigarettes are the reasons your teeth are not as white as they used to be.

The importance of maintaining oral health

Did you know that oral and dental health can reflect the overall health of the body? In addition, problems in the oral cavity can also affect the body, you know.

Launching from the page Mayo Clinic, the mouth is one way of entry of germs into the body, especially the digestive and respiratory tract. If there are germs in the oral cavity, the disease can easily attack your body.

The body can fight various germs when you maintain oral health which allows the immune system to protect the body naturally. On the other hand, if germs are allowed to accumulate and enter the body, various health problems ranging from cavities or infections and diseases can occur.

Tips for maintaining oral health entering the age of 40

Basically, maintaining oral health (teeth and mouth) returns to your habit of regularly cleaning teeth and mouth. However, there are some things you may not know in detail.

Routinely brush your teeth thoroughly

American Dental Association (ADA) recommend a few things to keep in mind when it comes to brushing or cleaning your teeth:

Clean your teeth twice a day using a brush with soft bristles. The size and shape of the toothbrush needs to match the condition of the mouth so that it can easily reach all areas.

Replace toothbrushes every three or four months, or when the brush looks damaged, replace it immediately. Damaged bristles do not clean properly.

Make sure to use toothpaste that is suitable for the condition of your mouth and teeth.

In addition, in maintaining healthy teeth and mouth, techniques when brushing teeth also need attention. Try using the following technique every time you brush your teeth:

Position the toothbrush 45 degrees against the gum

Move the brush and start cleaning slowly

Scrub the outside, inside, and areas of the teeth that are often used for chewing

Use mouthwash or mouthwash

Still reported from the page THERE IS, mouthwash provides great benefits in cleaning teeth and mouth areas that are difficult to reach if only using a toothbrush.

In choosing a mouthwash, you need to consider the ingredients. You can choose a mouthwash with ingredients such as essential oils to maintain cleanliness and freshness of the oral cavity, prevent the development of germs that cause oral problems, prevent the development of plaque and cavities, and reduce the occurrence of gingivitis (swelling of the gums).

The use of mouthwash also needs to be as stated on the product packaging. Keep in mind, mouthwash is used not as a substitute for a toothbrush but to help you maintain healthy teeth and mouth.

Make an effort to do flossing

Flossing is a method of cleaning teeth using special floss. The goal is to remove food debris that is between the teeth.

One of the benefits of flossing is to prevent plaque that forms due to the sticky coating between the teeth. Plaque that is allowed to harden and then become tartar.

Although it may not be common for Indonesians, flossing is an important part of maintaining oral and dental hygiene, according to the US Department of Health and Human Services.

The three steps to clean above are highly recommended, especially for those of you who are 40 years and over. As you get older, you need to improve your oral and dental health in order to prevent unwanted health problems.