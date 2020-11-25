Maradona dies at 60 after cardiac arrest

Argentine football idol passed away in the city of Tigre almost 15 days after having brain surgery

Former football player died on Wednesday (25) Diego Armando Maradona, at 60 years old. The information was confirmed by the Argentine press. According to the Clarín newspaper, the idol suffered a cardiorespiratory arrest in his own home.

Also according to the publication, Maradona had undergone delicate brain surgery earlier this month due to a subdural hematoma, which is the accumulation of blood between the brain and the skull, caused by a blow to the head.

After the procedure, the soccer star was discharged on November 12 and went to recover at his home, located in Tigre, a city in the northern region of Buenos Aires, where he died.

Is subdural hematoma dangerous?

It is not yet known whether the cause of Maradona’s death is in any way related to the problem he recently suffered in the head. At the time, the local press reported that the former player underwent the surgery and was kept in the hospital because of anemia and dehydration.

Generally, people with subdural hematoma experience symptoms such as headaches, behavioral changes, lethargy, dizziness, vision problems, confusion, nausea and vomiting, among other neurological signs.

Some possible complications of this condition are memory loss and speech problems, and there are cases in which the person may die. Treatment, in general, depends on the severity of the hematoma, ranging from observation of the patient, exams to assess bleeding, to surgery to reduce pressure on the brain.

According to a survey by the Department of Neurosurgery at the University of California, United States, about 50 to 90% of people with acute subdural hematoma die from the condition or its complications. However, 20 to 30% of patients recover brain function completely or partially after the condition.