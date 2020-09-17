Home Health Health Mental Illness
Definition

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), one in five people has a mental disorder. Of these, nearly two-thirds of people with mental disorders have never received medical treatment.

Mental health is a condition that can affect and reduce quality of life. By understanding more about mental health, patients can immediately get the right care.

What is mental illness?

Mental health includes emotional, psychological, and social well-being. Just like physical health, mental health can also be affected by mental illness. Mental illness, also known as mental illness, is a disease that affects your brain by disrupting your chemical balance.

Mental illness can cause from mild to severe interference with how you think, feel, act, and how you view the people and events in your life. Mental disorders can be chronic conditions, but they can be treated with the help of your doctor.

Some of the more common disorders include: clinical depression (also known as depression), bipolar disorder, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD), and psychosis. Some mental illnesses only occur in certain types of patients; such as post-partum depression only affects new mothers after childbirth.

Mental health can be affected by events in life that leave a large impact on a person’s personality and behavior. These events can take the form of domestic violence, child abuse, or severe long-term stress.

Conditions can change how a person deals with stress, relates to other people, and makes choices. Additionally, mental health disorders can trigger a desire to self-harm. For this reason, mental health must be maintained from childhood, adolescence, to adulthood.

Causes & Risk Factors

What caused it?

Of the various causes of mental health disorders, here are some of the most common ones:

  • Severe stress for a long time
  • Significant trauma, such as military combat, serious accidents or previous crimes or violence
  • Domestic violence or other abuse
  • Child abuse
  • Genetic factors
  • Brain disorders
  • Head injury
  • Social isolation or loneliness
  • Unemployment or losing your job
  • Social loss, poverty, or debt
  • Experiencing discrimination and stigma
  • The death of someone close to you
  • Homelessness or bad housing
  • Caring for family members or friends

With proper care and treatment, many people with mental illness recover quickly, although some people take a little longer to recover.

Risk factors

Although mental illness can affect anyone, there are some people who are at higher risk, including:

  • Women are at higher risk of developing mental illnesses such as depression and anxiety, while men are more substance dependent and antisocial than women
  • People who are born with abnormalities in the brain
  • People who have family members or families with mental illness
  • People with chronic conditions
  • People in stressful jobs, such as doctors and businessmen
  • People who have had problems in childhood or lifestyle problems
  • People who have experienced failures in life, such as school or work life
  • People who abuse alcohol
  • Women after giving birth
  • People who have had mental illness before

Signs & Symptoms

What are the symptoms?

Not only mental health, mental illness can also affect your physical health. People with mental illness often complain of symptoms that interfere with their life and work.

These symptoms include changes in mood, personality, personal habits and / or social withdrawal. There are some common mental health signs and symptoms, including:

  • Feeling sad
  • Numbness or indifference
  • Significant fatigue, decreased energy, or trouble sleeping
  • Excessive anger, and vulnerable to violence
  • Feeling helpless or hopeless
  • Feeling confused, forgetful, offended, angry, upset, worried, or afraid
  • Having painful experiences and bad memories that can’t be forgotten
  • Delusions, paranoia, or hallucinations
  • Losing the ability to concentrate
  • Excessive fear or worry or worry, or a haunting feeling of guilt
  • Drastic mood swings
  • Withdrawing from friends and social circles
  • Inability to cope with everyday stress or problems
  • Not being able to understand situations and people
  • Thinking of suicide.

What are the early signs of mental illness?

Experiencing one or more of the following feeling or behavior problems can be an early warning sign of mental illness:

  • Smoking, drinking, or using drugs in inappropriate doses
  • Yelling or fighting with family and friends
  • Experiencing drastic mood swings that cause problems in the relationship
  • Experiencing aches and pains
  • Eating or sleeping too much or too little
  • Withdraw from people and daily activities
  • Not being able to do everyday tasks, such as taking care of children or working and going to school
  • Drastic changes in eating habits
  • Change in sex drive.

Complications

What are the possible complications?

Mental illness is a major cause of self-harm and suicide, as well as alcohol and drug abuse. This can lead to problems that affect a person’s life, such as:

  • Unhappiness and decreased enjoyment of life
  • Family conflict
  • Difficulty connecting with other people
  • Social isolation
  • Tobacco, alcohol, and other drug problems
  • Skipping work or school, or other work or school-related problems
  • Legal and financial matters
  • Poverty and homelessness
  • Self-harm and harm to others, including suicide or killing others
  • The immune system is weak, making it difficult for the body to deal with infections
  • Heart disease and other medical conditions.

Medicine & Medication

How are mental illnesses diagnosed?

Although common, mental illness should be diagnosed by a doctor. To diagnose mental health, doctors can:

  • Ask about how you feel and what symptoms you are experiencing
  • Do a complete physical examination to rule out other diseases
  • Ask for information about family medical history
  • Perform other diagnostic tests / evaluations, such as thyroid function checks or alcohol and drug screening

After making a diagnosis, your doctor can provide medication and advice on ways to control your emotions, or recommend a psychiatrist for you.

Treatment

How to solve it?

Patients are usually reluctant to seek professional help. Only 2 out of 5 people with mental illness experience mood swings, anxiety, or drug use disorders in the first year the disorder occurs. The goals of treatment are:

  • Improve health and well-being
  • Help live an independent life
  • Efforts to reach the full potential of the patient.

Unfortunately, there is no medicine that can cure all mental illnesses at once. Everyone may experience mental disorders differently. You must choose the best treatment or combination of treatments for your condition. These treatment options include:

  • Psychotherapy. This type of therapy is talk therapy to provide a safe medium for expressing feelings and asking for advice. Psychotherapists can provide assistance by guiding you in how to control your feelings. Psychotherapy and drug treatments are the most effective means of treating mental illness. Examples of psychotherapy are cognitive behavioral therapy, exposure therapy, dialectical behavior therapy, and so forth.
  • Drug. Drug therapy usually involves drugs that can change the brain chemistry in the brain. These drugs include selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors (SNRIs), and tricyclic antidepressants. This medication is usually combined with psychotherapy for more effective treatment results.
  • Inpatient. If you are committed to recovering from a mental illness, you may need close monitoring for symptoms.
  • Support group. People with the same mental illness or who have experienced mental illness can come together to share experiences and guide each other towards recovery.
  • Complementary and alternative medicine. Complementary and alternative medicine refers to medications and practices that are not usually associated with standard care. This treatment involves medicinal or herbal supplements, acupuncture or meditation to improve mood.
  • Plan for yourself. Lifestyle and habits can be arranged to fight mental illness. You can develop a self-care plan to monitor your health, recovery process, triggers or warning signs of illness.

How do I manage my mental illness?

Mental health management includes four aspects, namely: Heal, Home, Purpose and Community.

  • Heal. You should be informed about ways to maintain your mental health and make healthy choices to support your physical and emotional well-being.
  • Home. You need to work closely with family, friends and the medical team to create a stable and safe place to live.
  • Purpose. You have to take part in daily activities, volunteer, or care for your own family. Continue your work so that you can support yourself financially.
  • Community. You can join specific groups to build relationships and social networks.

You can achieve these four goals by:

  • Get professional help if you need it
  • Build good relationships with other people
  • Stay positive
  • Doing physically active activities
  • Help others
  • Get enough sleep
  • Self-control.

When you have a mental illness, you may feel hopeless and useless. However, you can’t give up! This experience can make a person become a stronger person.

The first step to improving your condition is to accept mental illness and seek medical help immediately. You may not feel any improvement in your mood. But over time, you will see the hope that your health condition will improve.

