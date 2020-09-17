Definition

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), one in five people has a mental disorder. Of these, nearly two-thirds of people with mental disorders have never received medical treatment.

Mental health is a condition that can affect and reduce quality of life. By understanding more about mental health, patients can immediately get the right care.

What is mental illness?

Mental health includes emotional, psychological, and social well-being. Just like physical health, mental health can also be affected by mental illness. Mental illness, also known as mental illness, is a disease that affects your brain by disrupting your chemical balance.

Mental illness can cause from mild to severe interference with how you think, feel, act, and how you view the people and events in your life. Mental disorders can be chronic conditions, but they can be treated with the help of your doctor.

Some of the more common disorders include: clinical depression (also known as depression), bipolar disorder, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD), and psychosis. Some mental illnesses only occur in certain types of patients; such as post-partum depression only affects new mothers after childbirth.

Mental health can be affected by events in life that leave a large impact on a person’s personality and behavior. These events can take the form of domestic violence, child abuse, or severe long-term stress.

Conditions can change how a person deals with stress, relates to other people, and makes choices. Additionally, mental health disorders can trigger a desire to self-harm. For this reason, mental health must be maintained from childhood, adolescence, to adulthood.