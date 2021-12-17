Muscle hypertrophy: what it is and how it happens

Muscle hypertrophy corresponds to an increase in muscle mass, which is the result of a balance between three factors: intense physical exercise, adequate nutrition and rest. Hypertrophy can be achieved by anyone, as long as they follow a training plan suitable for their purpose, have a correct diet and rest the muscle groups for at least 24 hours before working them again, as hypertrophy does not occur during training , but during rest.

The hypertrophy process must be accompanied by a qualified physical education professional, in addition to a nutritionist so that the diet is in accordance with the training and that the person does not suffer consequences, such as cramps or changes in the functioning of some organs.

As it happens

During exercise, muscles suffer small damage to their fibers and, after training, the body begins to replace and repair lost or damaged muscle fibers, promoting an increase in muscle size.

The process of “injury” of muscle fibers occurs due to muscle stress, which can be a consequence of overload, that is, due to exercises with a higher load than the muscles are used to, which induces a process of muscle adaptation. to hypertrophy.

The stress process can also be noticed due to the burning sensation of the muscle during or after the exercise. This happens due to the swelling of muscle cells due to the accumulation of blood, glycogen and other substances inside them, which stimulates the increase of muscle mass.

Why do men gain more muscle mass than women?

Some studies indicate that muscle mass gain is related to hormonal and genetic factors and the type of physical activity performed. Thus, men are able to gain muscle mass more easily than women due to the fact that they have a greater amount of circulating testosterone in the body, which is the hormone responsible for muscle hypertrophy.

Furthermore, it has been shown that the amount of fast-twitch muscle fibers, which are those that guarantee strength and volume, is greater in men than in women, which is why the gain in muscle mass is more effective in males.

Another factor that contributes to easier hypertrophy in men is the fact that women have a higher level of circulating estrogen in the body, which is a hormone that favors fat deposition, which interferes with muscle mass gain.

How to train for hypertrophy

Training for hypertrophy must be established by a qualified physical education professional according to the person’s characteristics. Usually this type of training is done intensely, at least 3 times a week and with the use of high load, to enhance the hypertrophy process.

However, some training modalities, such as crossfit, for example, can complement the use of loads with exercises that use the body’s own weight, which makes training more dynamic, as it changes the muscle stimulus, favoring hypertrophy.

In addition, it is recommended that, in addition to strength and muscular endurance exercises, aerobic activities are practiced, as this way it is possible to stimulate the body’s metabolism, increasing energy expenditure and promoting fat burning. As the fat is eliminated, it is possible to be easier to gain muscle, and it is also important to have an adequate diet for the purpose to ensure the gain of muscle mass.

Check out a complete workout to gain muscle mass.

What to eat to gain muscle mass

In order to gain muscle mass, it is essential to have a diet according to the goal, it is usually recommended that you eat more calories than you expend and that the diet is composed of good fats and proteins, as they help in the recovery process. muscle fibers. It is also important that complex carbohydrates are consumed, as they provide energy for training and are involved in muscle recovery after training. Check out a complete menu to gain muscle mass.

It is essential that the diet for hypertrophy is carried out under the guidance of the nutritionist, as this way it is possible to indicate a food plan according to the person’s nutritional needs, body composition and short, medium and long term goals.