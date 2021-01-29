Musicians have stronger brain structural connections

Research points to the importance of musical training time for brain development

Uresearch published in the scientific journal JNeurosci showed that the brain of musicians, regardless of the presence of absolute pitch, has structural and functional connections – the synchronized activity of brain regions – stronger than those of non-musicians.

Absolute ear is the name given to the ability to perceive and identify all the notes that are heard without any reference. It is an extremely rare condition, present in only one in 10,000 people. The skill has nothing to do with the hearing aid, but with the brain.

According to science, individuals with absolute ear have greater capacity on the left side of the brain, responsible for logical thinking and also the place where sounds are processed. The condition usually manifests itself in musicians, but not exclusively.

The survey included 153 participants, men and women; of these, 52 were musicians with absolute pitch, 51 musicians without absolute pitch and 50 non-musicians. The goal was to understand the effects of being a musician and / or having absolute hearing on functional and structural brain connectivity.

The result showed that there is not much difference between the brains of musicians with and without absolute ear and that, when compared to non-musicians, the two types have stronger functional connectivity in the auditory regions of the two cerebral hemispheres.

The musicians also presented connections of white matter, which modulates the distribution of potential actions and coordinates communication between different brain regions, stronger between the auditory regions and brain lobes involved in high level processing.

Research has also shown that the age at which music training begins is of paramount importance in brain development. Those who started their studies at a younger age had stronger structural connections than the musicians who started later.

Thus, it is evident how acquired experiences, especially early in life, and improved skills, in this case musical, are printed on the human brain.

Playing a musical instrument is beneficial to mental health

Spotify, the music streaming platform, ordered a scientific study published on the website Consequence of Sound which revealed that 89% of adults said they felt happier, relaxed and stress free when playing a musical instrument.

The survey found that 56% of people surveyed said they felt relaxed playing a musical instrument. Another 48% feel more satisfied and 43% said they feel peace and less anxiety.

The results revealed that more than a third of people say that playing an instrument promotes a “sense of purpose in life”. From the study, it was possible to observe that music has a very positive impact on the mental health of human beings.

The importance of music lessons

Glenn Schellenberg, a Canadian composer and professor of psychology at the University of Toronto Mississauga, published a study that affirms the importance of music lessons. For him, these are unique experiences as they involve aspects such as hours of individual practice, sight reading, attention, concentration, perception of rhythm, auditory training, teacher feedback and exposure to music.

In addition, when learning music, a person develops general skills, such as: quickly responding to temporal information, detecting temporal clusters, developing attention to various forms of signals, improving emotional sensitivity and expressiveness and developing fine motor skills.