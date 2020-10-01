No Need to Panic! Here’s How to Quickly Ease Child Fever on the Way

Spend time with family it is fun. But unfortunately, your little one often experiences health problems, especially when on the go. One example of a condition that is quite common in children is fever. Find out how to quickly deal with a feverish child while on a long trip so that you don’t feel worried and your little one can return to enjoying the trip.

Tips for overcoming fever in children during the trip so that it subsides quickly

Fever is a fairly common health condition for children. Most children who have fever do not need special treatment. However, the situation will be different when a fever occurs while your little one is on the way.

It is not uncommon for children who have a fever on their way to make parents panic. Therefore, it is important to make preparations to face anything that your little one might experience.

You can do the following things as a quick way to deal with a feverish child when traveling near or far.

Maintain fluid levels in the child’s body by drinking more

Reporting from OSF Healthcare System, fever can lead to dehydration. It is important for you to ensure that the water content in your little one remains sufficient during a fever, especially if your little one is still breastfeeding.

Dehydration can be dangerous, so you need to get over a child’s fever right away. Call the doctor or take your little one to the clinic or hospital if you refuse to drink and show some symptoms of dehydration as:

Dry mouth and lips

Don’t cry when you cry

Sunken eyes

Looks so limp

Not only water, you can offer drinks such as juice or popsicles. The most important thing to note is that the fluids in the child’s body remain at a safe level.

Using a fever-reducing bandage

According to Boston’s Children Hospital, a cold compress can help relieve or overcome fever in children. The compress can be placed on the area of ​​the blood vessel closest to the surface of the skin, such as the forehead, wrists, or groin.

Therefore, you are advised to always have fever patches handy and easy to carry anywhere. A plaster compress can also give a cold sensation, just like a cloth soaked in cold water.

The plaster compress consists of a hydrogel consisting of an absorbent resin with a water content. The function of this hydrogel absorbs body heat so that it can help reduce and overcome body temperature in children with fever. Hydrogel plaster compresses do not include drugs, but rather cooling therapy and reducing body temperature so they are very safe to use.

Provide medicine to help treat children’s fever

Medication is not always necessary when you find your little one has a fever. If your little one does not show signs of pain or is disturbed by the increase in body temperature, first refrain from giving the medicine for a fever with a temperature of around 38.9 ° C.

However, if your little one shows signs of pain or refuses to drink water, it is recommended immediately give medicine to help deal with child fever. The fever usually starts to make your little one restless at temperatures above 39 ° or 39.5 ° C.

When giving drugs, pay attention to the rules for use as well as the recommended dosage. Remember, giving more medicine or more often will not speed up the treatment process. The effect of the drug will usually be felt after 30 to 60 minutes.

Given the pandemic situation that is still not over, it is recommended that you limit your outdoor activities. However, sometimes you don’t have a choice and need to take your little one out, such as to get immunizations or shop for household necessities.

For this reason, in addition to carrying out health protocols, always provide first aid to deal with feverish children, at least by bringing a plaster compress and fever-reducing medicine.