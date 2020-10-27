No Need to Pull the Veins, Here Are 10 Right Ways to Educate Stubborn Children

How to educate stubborn or rebellious children is certainly not easy for every parent. When, for example, a child is lazy to take a shower, a child has difficulty eating, or runs away from the habit of taking a nap, it may make parents vent their emotions in anger.

In fact, the most effective way to deal with a stubborn child is not to get angry or yell at the child, but rather by giving full attention.

So, what is the right way to educate stubborn children? Read on for the following reviews, yes!

Identify the causes of your child’s stubbornness and resistance

Stubbornness is a form of rejection of something that is against the will, including during the development of children 6-9 years.

There are many developments that children go through at this age, including cognitive development, children’s social development, children’s physical development, to children’s emotional development.

One part of emotional development that you need to apply to children is to teach them when they are stubborn.

Stubborn children, whether they are girls or boys, tend to be very sensitive and cannot be persuaded by those around them.

This is because they want their request to be fulfilled immediately.

On the other hand, being stubborn and unruly is actually a way for your little one to learn about freedom and the boundaries of what is acceptable and what is not.

When your little one does something, for example, he doesn’t want to shower or doesn’t want to sleep, he will see how you react.

When a child turns stubborn and rebellious it could be that the behavior is because they saw the same example.

Therefore, you should be careful when acting in front of your little one because children are very easy to imitate those around them.

In addition, children who are stubborn tend to seek attention from others.

This condition is the same as for tantrum children, but children who are stubborn often throw tantrums to get attention.

Even though it is a natural part of a child’s development, stubbornness should not be tolerated until he is an adult.

That is why, try as a parent you apply the way of educating stubborn children.

How to educate a stubborn child

Dealing with a stubborn child does require more patience than usual, but no need to pull the tendons let alone pinch and pinch.

One way to deal with a stubborn child is to respond to his emotional outbursts.

This doesn’t mean that you give up on every little request. You can be both assertive and affectionate towards him.

Now, an effective way to educate a stubborn and rebellious child without having to get angry is as follows:

1. Listen to your little one’s opinions and wishes

Communication with children is the most important way to deal with children’s stubborn attitudes.

However, communication between children and parents must go both ways.

If you want your little one to hear you, you must be willing to listen to it first.

If you have not done anything, you immediately forbid him to stay up late, the child will tend to argue and get angry.

Because stubborn children tend to have strong opinions and like to argue for their wishes to be fulfilled.

Children can turn stubborn when they feel they are no longer being heard by others.

So, try to approach your little one and listen to what he wants. This will make him feel more important and calmer without fighting back.

2. Do not force

When you tend to force your child to do something, usually your little one will rebel and do what they shouldn’t.

This is a form of conflict, a common trait of stubborn children.

For example, you force your child to stop playing gadgets and go to sleep because the child is already addicted to gadgets.

In fact, educating a stubborn child in this way will not help, it will instead trigger resistance from the little one.

Conversely, when you show concern with what the child is watching, your little one will give a certain response and feel more comfortable.

Your little one will feel that his parents are giving him attention.

Building relationships with stubborn children is expected to melt your little one’s heart so that it becomes more obedient.

3. Give the child options

Basically, children have their own way of thinking and don’t like being told what to do.

Take, for example, you tell your little one to sleep when he is busy watching TV. The answer you may hear is the word “no”.

This is the same as if you give a toy that your little one doesn’t like, then the answer will probably be the same.

This way of educating a stubborn child can use special tricks by giving him options.

For example, when you want your little one to sleep and take him off the TV, try giving your little one a selection of story books which he would choose to tell before bedtime.

Distract your little one with interesting stories about the mouse deer or golden cucumber that he can choose from.

If your little one still refuses, stay calm while repeating the same thing as much as possible.

But remember, you have to stay calm and not show emotion.

Over time, your little one may melt and follow your wishes.

4. Face it calmly

The key to educating and dealing with a stubborn child is to be calm and patient.

If you tend to get angry or yell at you, your attitude will actually make things worse and make your little one even more resistant.

Do various activities that can help you calm down, such as meditation, exercise, listening to music, or others.

If you like playing music at home, this can also affect your little one’s mood to be calmer and away from tantrums.

5. Let children learn from experience

Children are often difficult to manage.

Verbal banning isn’t quite successful at times. How to educate a stubborn child can be done by giving him a little freedom.

The goal is for them to understand what you want to convey through the experience, launching from the page New Kids Center.

This method will provide an important lesson in educating a stubborn child so that he doesn’t repeat the same things.

Rules are needed so that you can apply ways to discipline children to teach them the consequences of their good or bad behavior.

For example, you may not allow your child to play with water because they will slip, but the child may find it difficult to hear.

If you have told me many times but your child is still stubborn, he will realize that the reason you stopped him when he was already rewarded may be a fall or slip.

6. Invite your little one to work together

Instead of telling your little one to do something, it would be better if you invite your little one to work together.

Use the words, “let’s do it together,” or “how about we try it together?” rather than a sentence that seems telling.

So, try to be friends with children so they feel comfortable.

7. Invite a discussion

Sometimes, you need to negotiate or bargain with your little one.

This shows that you are not automatically rejecting your little one’s requests, but are giving them considerations that will train them to make good decisions.

Take, for example, your child still does not want to sleep even though you have asked nicely.

Well, the right way is not to force him to go to sleep, but by giving consideration.

Ask him when he started wanting to sleep and ask him why.

After that, you can invite him to discuss and determine a bedtime that is suitable for you and your little one.

8. Create a pleasant environment at home

Children are both good learners and excellent imitators.

So, try to educate stubborn children by creating a fun environment and setting a good example.

They learn by what they see and experience every day.

If they often see their parents fighting, they will likely copy it when they get older, especially if there is violence against children.

Therefore, create a pleasant environment in the house so that your little one feels calmer and more comfortable.

The calm in the house can also make the child’s mood more stable, thereby reducing stubbornness in children.

9. Understand the child’s thinking

The way to deal with stubborn children is to try to understand your little one’s point of view and way of thinking.

Do you know what the child feels? Is the child stressed, afraid, or sad?

The more you get to know your child, the better the way you will deal with your little one, including educating his stubborn nature.

For example, if your little one doesn’t want to do his homework, don’t immediately yell at and scold the child.

Because, children may find it difficult to complete the task.

As a result, your little one will become grumpy and reluctant to do his job.

Instead of getting angry, help your little one complete their tasks with you.

Tuck in a break for 1 to 2 minutes so that your little one doesn’t get too stressed about doing the task.

10. Teach children to behave well

Do not occasionally teach a stubborn child by pinching or being rude.

Because back again, this will be absorbed in his memory and maybe he will do it in the future.

Therefore, show good behavior in front of your little one so that he will also be nice to you.

Quoting from Healthy Children, give compliments when your little one manages to complete your command well.

For example, make a chart and stick a star on it when your little one completes a task.

In addition, you can also give him certain gifts to reinforce the positive behavior of your little one.

No matter how tough the child’s attitude, believe that you can handle it with a calm attitude.

In this way, your stubborn child will turn into a more disciplined and obedient child.