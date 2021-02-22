Not Just Premature Birth, These Are Other Baby Conditions That Need to be Treated in an Incubator

Have you heard of baby incubators before? A baby incubator is a special tool used when your little one is born. However, does this mean that all newborns need care in an incubator? Actually, what is the function of an incubator for your little one? Find out the full answer here, yes!

What is a baby incubator?

The baby incubator is a special tool used by newborns. This one is a rectangle with a layer of glass on all sides.

The incubator is equipped with a small mattress as a bed for your baby. There are also holes (ports) to make it easier for doctors and nurses to handle babies in this special tool.

The function of the incubator is to keep the baby’s body warm. This is because the temperature in the incubator has been adjusted according to your little one’s needs.

Incubators are usually available in neonatal or intensive care units neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

Are incubators needed by all newborns?

Not all newborns need an incubator. More specifically, the incubator is a device that your little one usually uses when he is born with certain medical conditions.

Babies who are just born into the world are not always in good health. Sometimes, there are newborns with certain medical conditions that require special treatment.

In this condition, an incubator is needed to maintain the health of your baby’s body early in life.

If your little one is born in good health, of course he will not need treatment in the incubator.

What is the function of a baby incubator?

Incubators are the first place to help optimize your little one’s development after birth.

Without an incubator, newborns with certain medical conditions may find it more difficult to survive.

The following are various functions of the incubator for babies:

Maintain the ideal temperature of the baby.

Provides oxygen for babies.

Ensures good humidity and lighting.

Protects baby from allergens, germs, excess noise, and excess light.

Provides special equipment to track the temperature and heart rate of the baby.

Helping babies to be able to eat and get medicines through an IV.

Monitor various functions of the baby’s organs.

The incubator’s function in controlling humidity can protect the baby’s skin from drying out and cracking.

While in the incubator, doctors and nurses will routinely monitor your baby’s temperature and heart rate through the special equipment available.

Not only that, the holes in the sides of this tool make it easier for doctors and nurses to handle it while caring for your little one.

If you are wondering about how long your baby will be in the incubator, doctors usually determine this depending on your little one’s condition and development.

What conditions do you need to be treated in an incubator?

There are several conditions for newborns that require further care at the NICU, especially in an incubator, namely:

1. Babies are born prematurely

Premature babies are babies born when the mother’s gestation is less than 37 weeks. Though normally, babies should be born at 37-40 weeks of gestation.

The earlier or smaller the gestational age when the baby is born, the greater the risk of the baby developing certain medical conditions.

This is because the development of babies born faster than normal gestational age is not optimal.

In contrast to babies born at normal gestational age, premature babies do not have protective fat on their bodies, citing from Healthy Children.

Without protective fat, it is easier for premature babies to feel cold at normal room temperature.

That is why premature babies need to be cared for in an incubator in the NICU immediately after birth.

You don’t need to worry about your little one getting cold because the temperature inside the incubator has been adjusted to keep warm.

Doctors and nurses usually advise you to do the kangaroo method (Kangaroo Mothercare) especially for premature babies and low birth weight (LBW).

2. Yellow baby

As the name implies, yellow babies are conditions when the skin and the white parts of the eyes appear yellowish in color.

Jaundice is commonly experienced by newborns due to high levels of bilirubin in the body.

Launch from Better Health Channel, treatment for newborns with jaundice is generally done with phototherapy.

This phototherapy aims to change the bilirubin in the body so that it is not dangerous.

Phototherapy for babies with jaundice is carried out in a warm incubator with a blue light.

3. Babies with low birth weight

Although not born prematurely, newborns who have low birth weight (LBW) can also be treated in an incubator.

Normally, newborns weigh between 2.5 and 3.5 kilograms (kg). Newborns are said to have low body weight when their body weight is less than 2,500 grams (gr) or 2.5 kg.

Just like premature babies, babies with low birth weight also have difficulty controlling their body temperature due to low fat supply.

In addition, a baby’s size which is very small at birth also prevents important functions of the body’s organs, such as breathing and eating, from being performed optimally.

It is on this basis that little ones with low birth weight need to be cared for in an incubator.

If you ask how long the LBW baby has been in the incubator, the doctor will usually determine at least until your little one’s condition is stable enough.

4. Babies with breathing problems

Other medical conditions that require a newborn to be in an incubator include breathing problems.

Take for example when a baby has meconium aspiration and is at risk of infection and difficulty breathing, he or she needs to be in an incubator.

The lungs of the newborn are not fully developed and they experience breathing problems due to complications of childbirth and require treatment in an incubator.

Treatment in this special device can also be given to babies with birth defects in the respiratory system or experiencing respiratory distress syndrome (respiratory distress syndrome).

Not only that, your little one will also be given medicines and breathing aids according to their needs.

5. Babies with IUGR

Intra-uterine growth restriction (IUGR) is a condition where the fetus does not develop properly while in the womb.

IUGR is one of several pregnancy complications when the baby’s body growth is slower or not according to the mother’s gestational age.

Little ones who have IUGR can be treated in the NICU room, especially in the incubator to optimize their development at birth.

6. Other conditions

Apart from the medical conditions mentioned above, an incubator is also required for the following conditions:

Babies have congenital heart conditions or defects such as Tetralogy of Fallot, bradycardia, heart valve disorders, patent ductus arteriosus (PDA), and others.

The baby has gastroschisis.

The baby has hypoglycemia.

The baby has an infection, such as sepsis.

The treatment in the incubator will be tailored to the needs and medical conditions of the newborn.

The temperature inside this special tool is usually made warmer so that the baby feels comfortable while in it.