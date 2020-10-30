Home Health Health Oat risotto with broccoli
The oatmeal recipe is a light and healthy option for lunch and dinner

Oats are a classic cereal for breakfast, and besides being delicious and easy to prepare, they are also one of the richest foods in fiber and protein.

But did you know that, in addition to the traditional oatmeal porridge – and other sweet recipes, such as cakes and breads – it is possible to create savory dishes, for lunch or dinner, with oats?

The recipe for oat risotto with broccoli is a practical and delicious alternative for more nutritious meals and for those who want to escape a little of the routine, without giving up good food.

Who shared it was the nutritionist Priscilla Riciardi.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup of coarse flakes (can be medium flakes)
  • 200g of broccoli
  • 2 cups of water
  • 1 shallow spoon of salt
  • 3 gems
  • 1 tablespoon of butter or olive oil

    • Preparation mode

    First of all, cook the broccoli and set it aside. In a pan, over medium heat, place the oats, water and salt and cook.

    When the oats are soft and cooked, add the butter (or olive oil) and egg yolks, and then stir the mixture slightly to cover all the ingredients.

    Cover the pan for about 3 minutes. Add the sautéed broccoli and mix. Ready! You can finish with cheese or nuts on top.

